Monsoon rains and no-till process a perfect mix to revegetate landscape

By Emily Wirth / EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CEHMM and Karla Niemeier / Public Relations Manager, CEHMM

Dr. Brewster Higley wrote lyrics that read, “Home, home on the range,” a place where “the skies are not cloudy all day.” While this song wasn’t necessarily written for New Mexico, it certainly comes to mind when I see grassy lands where “the deer and the antelope play.”

In the past few years, New Mexico experienced a long season of drought, making it difficult for ranchers and farmers, and impacted grazing lands and wildlife across the state. Most recently, southeastern New Mexico is experiencing enough rain to take us out of the severe drought category, as determined by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

When Katharine Lee Bates wrote, “Oh beautiful, for spacious skies,” she couldn’t see New Mexico from the top of Pikes Peak. However, her poem encapsulated all of America from “sea to shining sea.” According to the “State Symbols USA” website, New Mexico is called the Land of Enchantment because of its scenic beauty and rich history. Since the early 1920s, one of New Mexico’s appeals is found in our southeastern landscape’s deepest reservoirs, rich petroleum and natural gas.

The magic of the desert offers healing sunlight providing an unlimited supply of vitamin D. The fascinating karsts that, without getting too scientific, allow the flow and storage of groundwater. The New Mexico plains are full of charm. Since the (monsoon) rains, it is delightful to see the beautiful purple and yellow wildflowers and the wavy grasses fill the once-barren landscape due to previous seasons of drought.

As you read the poetic rhythm of this article, you may be asking, what does this have to do with CEHMM? As stated above, with the rains came an increase in grasses and other vegetation. However, there are places where unused roads, pipelines, and old well pads create a less than optimal environment for natural growth. This is where CEHMM comes in.

Our rangeland biologist creates a custom-made seed mix specific to the site. Then the seeds are placed in the ground with little to no disturbance with our state-of-the-art no-till seed drill. …

CEHMM, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located in Carlsbad, has a reseeding and reclamation program proven to show results, especially given the … rains seen throughout the area.

Beginning in Carlsbad in 2004, CEHMM is an organization that is proud of our efforts that help keep industry on the ground, working through our environmental services while simultaneously providing conservation efforts through cooperative conservation.

For further information on this or other ways CEHMM can assist your activities on the landscape, visit our website at www.cehmm.org or call the CEHMM office at 575-885-3700.

CEHMM is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation with a wide range of cutting-edge programs that work toward practical solutions that affect both human health and the environment.

