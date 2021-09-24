NM endorses CDC booster shot guidance

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

In this May file photo, Dr. Mary Van Sickle delivers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a drive-thru clinic in Santa Fe. The New Mexico Department of Health has endorsed CDC recommendations on who should receive the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

A New Mexico state medical advisory team has endorsed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC announced Friday that individuals 65 years and older and long-term care facility residents should receive a booster vaccine at least six months after completing the initial two-dose Pfizer regimen.  

Individuals aged 50 to 65 with underlying medical conditions should also receive the Pfizer booster, the CDC advised.  

A New Mexico Department of Health news release said that the agency will release more information next week about scheduling booster appointments. 

“At this time, only Pfizer boosters are available, and neither CDC nor the New Mexico Department of Health recommends ‘mixing’ one type of primary vaccine with a different type of booster vaccine,” according to the news release. 

The CDC also lists the following groups that “may receive” a booster vaccine shot:

  • Individuals ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions 
  • Individuals ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupation 

“By the end of October, more than 70% of New Mexicans who have received Pfizer primary series will be eligible for boosters,” according to the NMDOH release. 

New Mexico officials reported 714 new virus cases Friday and 14 deaths related to COVID-19, including two deaths that occurred more than 30 days ago.

There were 314 people hospitalized with the virus as of Friday. 

The state’s death toll from the virus is now 4,749. 

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM endorses CDC booster shot guidance
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico state medical advisory ... A New Mexico state medical advisory team has endorsed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on who should receive a booster shot ...
2
Person doused in gasoline, set ablaze in NW ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A person is in the hospital ... A person is in the hospital with 'significant injuries' after being set on fire Friday afternoon in a West Central neighborhood. Rebecca Atkins, an ...
3
Navajo Nation cancels Amber Alert for 4 children; kids ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Navajo Division of Public Safety ... The Navajo Division of Public Safety has canceled an Amber Alert for four children who have been found safe after being reported missing in ...
4
Fuentes completes cycle in grand fashion as Isotopes romp
ABQnews Seeker
Joshua Fuentes trotted out to left ... Joshua Fuentes trotted out to left field with a grin on his face after the fifth inning Thursday nig ...
5
Spending of federal pandemic aid OK'd by APS
ABQnews Seeker
$230M to be allocated over next ... $230M to be allocated over next 3 school years
6
Auto theft suspect killed by APD was holding a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man fled during police pat down ... Man fled during police pat down
7
NM poised to offer COVID-19 booster shots
ABQnews Seeker
People over 65, others with risky ... People over 65, others with risky health conditions to be eligible
8
Etched in sands of time: 'We knew they were ...
ABQnews Seeker
Human footprints at White Sands date ... Human footprints at White Sands date back to the most recent ice age, 23,000 years ago
9
United outlines planned stadium investment
ABQnews Seeker
Team would invest $10M upfront, $800K ... Team would invest $10M upfront, $800K in annual rent