NM endorses CDC booster shot guidance

A New Mexico state medical advisory team has endorsed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on who should receive a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC announced Friday that individuals 65 years and older and long-term care facility residents should receive a booster vaccine at least six months after completing the initial two-dose Pfizer regimen.

Individuals aged 50 to 65 with underlying medical conditions should also receive the Pfizer booster, the CDC advised.

A New Mexico Department of Health news release said that the agency will release more information next week about scheduling booster appointments.

“At this time, only Pfizer boosters are available, and neither CDC nor the New Mexico Department of Health recommends ‘mixing’ one type of primary vaccine with a different type of booster vaccine,” according to the news release.

The CDC also lists the following groups that “may receive” a booster vaccine shot:

Individuals ages 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions

Individuals ages 18 to 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupation

“By the end of October, more than 70% of New Mexicans who have received Pfizer primary series will be eligible for boosters,” according to the NMDOH release.

New Mexico officials reported 714 new virus cases Friday and 14 deaths related to COVID-19, including two deaths that occurred more than 30 days ago.

There were 314 people hospitalized with the virus as of Friday.

The state’s death toll from the virus is now 4,749.