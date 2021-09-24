Albuquerque utility water to serve Intel expansion

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

The Albuquerque water utility will use two wells to deliver up to 3 million gallons of water a day to the Intel manufacturing facility in Rio Rancho. Intel will treat and return about 80% of the water to the utility’s wastewater system, where it will be treated again and returned to the river. (Roberto E. Rosales / Albuquerque Journal)

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority board has approved a $1 million expense for designing a project to deliver up to 3 million gallons of water a day to Intel.

The water will support the tech company’s $3.5 billion upgrade of its computer chip manufacturing plant in Rio Rancho.

Two water wells that would serve Intel are high in arsenic and have never been used by the utility for drinking water.

Mark Sanchez, ABCWUA’s executive director, said the company will treat and return about 2.4 million gallons a day into the utility’s wastewater system to offset the increased groundwater pumping.

“At that point it’s no longer arsenic water or has any other contaminants,” Sanchez said. “We (also) have a pre-treatment system that we capture and treat the water before it goes back into the river.”

Intel will reimburse the $1 million and pay for the infrastructure.

The project may include building a new well collector line and improving the wells.

Intel’s consumptive water use from the utility will shake out to 600,000 gallons a day.

Sanchez said that amount will not strain water deliveries on the west side of the Rio Grande.

Intel’s onsite system will treat water for use in manufacturing and cooling towers.

The company has a goal of restoring more freshwater than it consumes by 2030.

Intel funded an Audubon water lease to boost river flows and bird habitat in the Isleta Reach of the Rio Grande, and a Trout Unlimited restoration project on Comanche Creek in northern New Mexico.

“Organizations small and large must come together and implement innovative ways to conserve water, one of our most precious resources,” Suzanne Fallender, Intel’s director of corporate responsibility, said in a statement. “Individual action to tackle the world’s biggest challenges, like climate change, isn’t enough.”

Intel is an existing customer of the water utility authority, who inherited a City of Albuquerque agreement to accept the company’s wastewater discharge.

“Historically what Intel has been forced to do is acquire water rights from irrigators and farmers to authorize their pumping,” Sanchez said. “So I think there’s clearly an advantage for the water authority to provide this service and not force Intel to go into the market and acquire additional water rights.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Albuquerque utility water to serve Intel expansion
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility ... The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority board has approved a $1 million expense for designing a project to deliver up to 3 million ...
2
NM endorses CDC booster shot guidance
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico state medical advisory ... A New Mexico state medical advisory team has endorsed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations on who should receive a booster shot ...
3
Person doused in gasoline, set ablaze in NW ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A person is in the hospital ... A person is in the hospital with 'significant injuries' after being set on fire Friday afternoon in a West Central neighborhood. Rebecca Atkins, an ...
4
Navajo Nation cancels Amber Alert for 4 children; kids ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Navajo Division of Public Safety ... The Navajo Division of Public Safety has canceled an Amber Alert for four children who have been found safe after being reported missing in ...
5
Fuentes completes cycle in grand fashion as Isotopes romp
ABQnews Seeker
Joshua Fuentes trotted out to left ... Joshua Fuentes trotted out to left field with a grin on his face after the fifth inning Thursday nig ...
6
Spending of federal pandemic aid OK'd by APS
ABQnews Seeker
$230M to be allocated over next ... $230M to be allocated over next 3 school years
7
Auto theft suspect killed by APD was holding a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man fled during police pat down ... Man fled during police pat down
8
NM poised to offer COVID-19 booster shots
ABQnews Seeker
People over 65, others with risky ... People over 65, others with risky health conditions to be eligible
9
Etched in sands of time: 'We knew they were ...
ABQnews Seeker
Human footprints at White Sands date ... Human footprints at White Sands date back to the most recent ice age, 23,000 years ago