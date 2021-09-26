Caja del Rio energizes us culturally and environmentally

Humility, responsibility and selflessness. Religious or not, one can easily recognize the importance of these virtues. Without them, we’re prone to greed and arrogance at the cost of compassion and empathy. While this balance seems obvious, history has proven we often travel down the wrong path.

In the words of Pope Francis, “we have forgotten that we ourselves are dust of the earth (cf. Gen 2:7); our very bodies are made up of her elements, we breathe her air and we receive life and refreshment from her waters.” Remembering where we came from is necessary to remain humble, responsible and selfless. One opportunity to demonstrate these virtues is by protecting our public lands and being responsible stewards of God’s creation.

Public lands are a uniquely American way of preserving creation and speak to the rich and diverse tapestry of history, culture and sacred traditions that are deeply woven into our collective experience. A prime example of this complex tapestry is the Caja del Rio in northern New Mexico.

Spanning 105,000 acres, the Caja del Rio is one of the most ecologically rich and culturally significant landscapes in the U.S. As part of the Rio Grande wildlife corridor, the Caja plays a vital role in maintaining wildlife movement and providing critical habitat to a diverse range of plant and animal species.

If you listen to the Caja, it tells the rich and powerful story of the diverse cultures of the American Southwest. For generations, the Caja has been the grounds for spiritual practices, hunting and herb gathering by various pueblos and Indigenous communities. Adorned with thousands of 13-17th century petroglyphs, the landscape recounts the cosmic story of the deeply sacred connection between New Mexico’s people, land, water and wildlife. The Caja also tells of the arrival of the Spanish on the historic trail of El Camino Real Tierra de Adentro, and the area remains essential to New Mexico’s land grants including the adjacent Valle de la Cieneguilla Land Grant. More modern exploration was also shaped by the Caja as America journeyed through the area on one of the most iconic stretches of Route 66. With incredible history, culture and spirituality, the Caja not only tells the complex story of the interconnectedness of the Land of Enchantment, but also speaks to our identity as New Mexicans.

Despite its tremendous value and beauty, the Caja faces numerous threats – ranging from climate change and wildfire to petroglyph theft, poaching, illegal dumping and habitat fragmentation from development and illegal off-road vehicle use.

Pope Francis reminds us we must “care for our common home” and protect places like the Caja from irresponsible use so we can restore balance to this unique ecosystem and preserve our state’s rich culture, history and spiritual traditions. As famed environmentalist Aldo Leopold noted, “we abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect.”

Sacred places like the Caja remind us of our common humanity – we are beating hearts, eyes opened in amazement, and arms outstretched to the majesty of creation and wonder that lies before us. Let’s honor the Creator by showing that we are still capable of humility, responsible stewardship, and the selflessness needed to preserve such incredible landscapes for future generations.

Rev. Andrew Black is reverend at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Fe. Chaplain Jose “Chappy” Villegas Sr. is mayordomo of the Valle de la Cieneguilla Land Grant.

