North Sports: Week in Review

A look back at the top sporting stories, and scores, from northern New Mexico

FOOTBALL / Thursday

WEST LAS VEGAS 72, LOS ALAMOS 34: Damian Gallegos scored a school-record eight rushing touchdowns as the host Dons (5-0) rolled over the Hilltoppers (3-3). The total is tied with four others as the second-most in state history. He finished the night with 19 carries for 290 yards, and among his TDs were runs of 80, 69 and 61 yards. He now has 26 total touchdowns in the season. Jaden Vigil had seven catches for 143 yards, and two scores, and quarterback CJ Perea went 15-18 for 228 yards and three touchdowns. Los Alamos scored on three consecutive kickoff returns. “That was the damper on the night,” coach Adrian Gonzales said, adding communication as the key to the team’s success. “The kids were on the same page, and the coaches were on the same page, and we were able to move the ball effectively.”

VOLLEYBALL / Thursday

SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 3, MORA 0: Sade Phea-Young put down 13 kills to help the host Braves (6-5) to a 25-16, 35-22, 25-23 sweep of Mora (4-5).

Other Thursday scores: Escalante 3, Coronado 0.

BOYS SOCCER / Thursday

TIERRA ENCANTADA 5, HOT SPRINGS 0: After a scoreless first half, the Alacranes (1-3) exploded for five second-half goals against the Tigers in the opening round of the Oak Grove Tournament.

GIRLS SOCCER / Thursday

MORIARTY 2, SANTA FE PREP 0: The host Blue Griffins (2-4) could not generate any offense against the Pintos.

VOLLEYBALL / Wednesday

QUESTA 3, CORONADO 0: Martina Mascareñas and Annaliese Rivera each had six kills to lead the host Wildcats (7-2) past Coronado 25-7, 25-10, 25-13.

GIRLS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE HIGH 1, ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 0: Jazzi Gonzalez scored late off a direct kick pass from Tatiana Winter to lead the Demonettes (10-0, 1-0 5-5A) past the Bulldogs.

RIO GRANDE 11, CAPITAL 1: The host Jaguars (2-5, 0-1 District 5-5A) got a goal from Gabriela Fuentes off an assist from Kassandra Olivas, but that was the lone highlight against the Ravens.

LOS ALAMOS 2, ST. MICHAEL’S 1: The visiting Hilltoppers (4-4-1) got goals from Tara McDonald and Laila Carter in a win over the Horsemen (5-3).

BOYS SOCCER / Wednesday

SANTA FE HIGH 4, ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 0: Henry Mazulis opened the scoring for the visiting Demons (10-1, 1-0 District 5-5A) and Alex Waggoner scored twice in a convincing win over the Bulldogs.

RIO GRANDE 10, CAPITAL 0: The visiting Jaguars (4-5-2, 0-1 District 5-5A) showed no offense and lackluster defense in losing to the Ravens.

VOLLEYBALL / Tuesday

ST. MICHAEL’S 3, SANTA FE HIGH 1: Maya Pino had 17 kills in leading the host Horsemen (8-2) to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20 win over the Demonettes (3-7), who got 10 kills from Ariana Anaya.

LOS ALAMOS 3, CAPITAL 0: Nadia Gallegos blistered 17 kills in leading the visiting Hilltoppers (7-3) over the Jaguars (1-6) 25-17, 25-20, 25-15.

EAST MOUNTAIN 3, WEST LAS VEGAS 1: The host Dons (1-6) rallied for a second-set win, but couldn’t sustain the momentum in losing to the Timberwolves 25-21, 25-27, 25-20, 25-14.

LEGACY ACADEMY 3, MCCURDY 0: The visiting Bobcats (0-5) could not shake their doldrums, losing 25-14, 25-11, 25-20 to the Silverbacks.

TAOS 3, RATON 0: Dahnyell Martinez’s eight kills placed host Taos (4-1) in a 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of Raton.

HOPE CHRISTIAN 3, POJOAQUE VALLEY 0: The visiting Elkettes (8-5) could not muster enough offense to hang with the Huskies in a 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 defeat.

ESPAÑOLA VALLEY 3, SANTA FE PREP 2: After winning the first two sets, the host Sundevils (8-3) had to hold off the spirited Blue Griffins (4-5) 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 23-25, 15-6.

ESCALANTE 3, AZTEC 1: The visiting Lobos (9-3) took care of the Tigers 27-25, 222-5, 25-16, 25-22.

PEÑASCO 3, CORONADO 1: After dropping the first set, the visiting Panthers (3-4) rallied for a 20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-23 win over the Leopards.

In other Tuesday scores: Robertson 3, Sandia Prep 0

BOYS SOCCER / Tuesday

ST. MICHAEL’S 8, TIERRA ENCANTADA 0: Trevor Erickson put up three goals and added two assists, while Daniel Kupcho had two goals and an assist to lead the host Horseman (6-4-1) past the Alacranes (1-3).

POJOAQUE VALLEY 15, GALLUP 0: There were goals aplenty in a game ended at halftime for the host Elks (6-4) as Cristan Holguin put in four, while Gael Gutierrez, Omar Hernandez and Luis Hernandez each scored twice against the Bengals.

HOPE CHRISTIAN 3, ROBERTSON 0: The host Cardinals (2-7-1) battled hard against a tough Huskies squad, but could never quite get the offense clicking.

PAGOSA SPRINGS 5, TAOS 0: The visiting Tigers (2-6) suffered from a lack of offense in losing to the Pirates.

GIRLS SOCCER / Tuesday

SANDIA PREP 6, ROBERTSON 0: The visiting Cardinals (4-4-2, 0-1 District 2-1A/3A) had trouble containing the potent Sundevils offense.

GALLUP 5, POJOAQUE VALLEY 1: The host Elkettes (3-7) got a goal from Anissa Herrera, but the defense struggled against the Bengals.

BOYS SOCCER / Monday

CAPITAL 3, POJOAQUE VALLEY 2: The host Elks (5-3) got goals from Luis Hernadnez and Christan Holguin, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Jaguars (4-4-2).

MONTE DEL SOL 3, ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 1: The Dragons (1-3, 1-0 District 5-1A/3A) overcame a goal from Avi Pope for the host Phoenix (2-3, 0-1).

GIRLS SOCCER / Monday

CAPITAL 5, POJOAQUE VALLEY 3: Vanessa Reyes scored three first-half goals and Gabriela Fuentes added two more first-half goals and it was enough for the visiting Jaguars (2-5) against the Elkettes (2-6), as Anissa Herrera and Danielle Romero each had a goal and an assist.

SANTA FE HIGH 6, VALENCIA 0: Jazzi Gonzalez and Allison Segura-Maze each scored twice, and Lily Earnest added a goal and an assist to lead the host Demonettes (9-0) past the Jaguars.

UPCOMING THINGS TO SEE OR DO

RUGBY: The New Mexico Highlands University rugby team will be playing host to an alumni game Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the Sanchez Family Stadium to cap homecoming festivities. For information, contact coach Jake Covington at jacketcovington@nmhu.edu.

GOLF: To raise money for the sports and activities programs at St. Michael’s, Santa Fe and Capital high schools, the second North of 40 alumni golf tournament is scheduled for Oct. 11 at the Marty Sanchez Links de Santa Fe. For information, email noffoerty@gmail.com or call 505-917-5507.