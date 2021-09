A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Central Avenue on Friday evening.

The Albuquerque Police Department said just before 7:30 p.m. that it was investigating the vehicle-versus-motorcycle crash that happened on Central at Wisconsin, just west of Wyoming.

“The motorcyclist was fatally injured,” APD said, adding that Central in the area of the crash was shut during the investigation.

No other information was provided by APD.