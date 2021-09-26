Feeling good about the Demons

It’s election season in Santa Fe. And that can be fun in its own way, at least for politics nerds. It’s also football season and, this year, there’s also been fun on that front at Santa Fe High.

Football success is not synonymous with the City Different’s namesake high school.

It was just three years ago that the Demons ended a 35-game losing streak with a last-second field goal against Española Valley.

And, from 1991 to 1994, Santa Fe High lost 37 in a row, part of a tally of just three wins against 60 losses between 1989 and 1994. So, when the Demons make some positive noise on the gridiron, it’s worth noting.

The team was 4-1 going into a Friday night game against Manzano (with results too late for this editorial’s deadline).

This season’s Demon wins include a defeat of neighborhood rival and all-sports powerhouse St. Mike’s, for the first time in 13 years, by a score of 19-7 (with the caveat that the Horsemen lost their starting quarterback to injury in the opening minutes of the game).

The Demons have won Santa Fe’s three-team intra-city competition for 2021 by also beating the Capital Jaguars. They’ve taken down Las Vegas Robertson, traditionally another strong northern New Mexico team, albeit, like St. Mike’s, from a lower classification than the Demons.

Thanks to the wise wizards at the New Mexico Activities Association, though, for the rest of the season, the Demons face a tough 6A (the top classification) district schedule.

In their first district game on Sept. 18, they lost 28-12 at Albuquerque Eldorado. That’s not great news, but the Demons were at least competitive.

That’s no small thing. Consider that, in past years, big-school opponents have habitually slaughtered Santa Fe High. In the 2016 season, the Demons lost five district games by mercy-rule margins of 50 points or more. The official score of the sixth district game, a loss to Albuquerque La Cueva, was 49-6.

Regardless of how the rest of the season goes, the Demons and their fans have a lot to be proud about. A couple of district wins would put the cherry on top.

It’s easy to over-emphasize scholastic sports and, as a society, we usually do. Football is just a game, and one in which young players can be seriously hurt. Academics are what schools must be all about. We look forward to more wins for Santa Fe’s public educational system, such as its big jump in graduation rates last year.

But sports also has positives. Communities can come together around their teams.

It has to be better for the Santa Fe High students and parents to have a competitive football team than the dire situation in the 1990s, when the losing Demons and the team’s difficulty even attracting enough players to compete seemed to reflect other problems in the school district, including a financial scandal. Kids who did play, sad to say, were mocked by their schoolmates.

There was a good crowd at Ivan Head Stadium for the big Santa Fe/St. Mike’s game this year. While wishing good luck to all our local sports teams, we urge sports fans to check the 2021 Demons out. Running back Martell Mora can really rumble and the team has two – count ’em, two – female kickers.

A good season for the Demons won’t change the world. But, viewed in historical context, it feels pretty good.