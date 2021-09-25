APD identifies SWAT officer who fatally shot suspect

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police have identified the SWAT team officer who shot and killed a domestic violence suspect during a standoff in Moriarty earlier this month as Justin Jones.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Jones has been with the department since 2007 and has been involved in three other shootings.

“He has been temporarily assigned to an investigative assignment,” Gallegos wrote in an email. “I think that was already in the works, but I’m not 100% certain.”

Jones’s prior shootings were also during SWAT standoffs.

In August 2018, Jones and a New Mexico State Police officer fatally shot a man suspected of killing his girlfriend’s ex-husband after a standoff at the suspect’s West Side home. In October 2018, he and another APD officer shot and injured a man who police say was holed up in a busy Chinese food restaurant for 45 minutes, waving a gun. And, in October 2019, he and another APD officer fatally shot a man suspected of holding his girlfriend hostage and then pointing a gun at officers as they entered their apartment.

In the most recent shooting, on Sept. 7, Jones and other members of APD’s SWAT team were called out to Moriarty to assist State Police and the Torrance County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement had been negotiating with Cimmeron Christy, 46, after he was suspected of domestic violence against his wife. The wife was able to get out of the house, but Christy refused to exit, according to a news release from State Police.

“As negotiators continued their attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender, Christy, who was still armed with the firearm, ignored all attempts,” the news release states. “Christy made threatening statements to shoot at his neighbors. At this time, a SWAT officer from the Albuquerque Police Department fired his department-issued firearm toward Christy. Christy was struck by gunfire and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.”

