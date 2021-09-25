Walk-off home run caps 2-out, 9th inning rally for Isotopes

By ABQJournal News Staff

Trailing by three runs with two outs in the ninth inning, the Isotopes got four-consecutive hits, including a two-run single by Greg Bird to tie the game followed by a two-run walk-off home run by Alan Trejo for a 7-5 win over the visiting Reno Aces in front of an announced crowd of 4,993.

Bird and Trejo had matching 2-for-5, three-RBI lines, leading the way to the second win in a row in what is the final home stand of the season for Albuquerque. Trejo also had a solo homer in the second inning and he now has 16 home runs on the season.

Elehuris Montero was 4-for-4 for Albuquerque with three doubles, the last coming in that ninth-inning flurry.

Isotopes starter Frank Duncan allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking. Reliever Jake Bird got the win, pitching a scoreless ninth inning, allowing a hit and walking one Aces batter.

ISOTOPES ON SATURDAY: Vs. Reno, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, abqisotopes.com

PROMOTION: Fan Appreciation Night, postgame fireworks

PROBABLES: Aces TBA vs. Isotopes LHP Ryan Rolison (2-2, 7.12)

TRANSACTIONS: Outfielder Ryan Vilade returned to the Isotopes from the Colorado Rockies for Friday’s game.

BOX SCORE: Albuquerque 7, Reno 5

STANDINGS: Triple-A West

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Walk-off home run caps 2-out, 9th inning rally for ...
Isotopes
Trailing by three runs with two ... Trailing by three runs with two outs in the ninth inning, the Isotopes got four-consecutive hits, including a two-run single by Greg Bird to ...
2
Fuentes completes cycle in grand fashion as Isotopes romp
ABQnews Seeker
Joshua Fuentes trotted out to left ... Joshua Fuentes trotted out to left field with a grin on his face after the fifth inning Thursday nig ...
3
Extended season gives home fans 5 more chances to ...
Featured Sports
It's fall, and it's still the ... It's fall, and it's still the Triple-A baseball season. Paradoxical as that reads, here we are.< ...
4
Skeeter Pena hits three homers, and the last one ...
Featured Sports
'TOPES WEDNESDAY: Off TUESDAY: Sugar Land's ... 'TOPES WEDNESDAY: Off TUESDAY: Sugar Land's Jeremy Pena smacked three home runs, including a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the ...
5
The needling never ends for these Isotopes teammates
Featured Sports
The high-fives were a little extra ... The high-fives were a little extra crisp after Brian Serven's second-inning home run Sept. 7 in Okla ...
6
Isotope Montero, part of Rockies' Arenado trade, shows great ...
Featured Sports
At this point in the career ... At this point in the career of 23-year-old Elehuris Montero, the most notable portion of his online ...
7
Isotopes prevail, prepare for Saturday noon game
Featured Sports
'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. El Paso 12:05 ... 'TOPES SATURDAY: Vs. El Paso 12:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, abqisotopes.com Promotion: Hats giveaway Probables: Chihuahuas LHP Daniel Camarena (3-7, 5.50) vs. Isotopes RHP ...
8
Gonzalez sets career Isotopes pitching mark
Isotopes
Albuquerque Isotopes right-handed pitcher Nelson Gonzalez ... Albuquerque Isotopes right-handed pitcher Nelson Gonzalez made his 133rd appearance in an Albuquerque uniform in the first game of Thursday night's home doubleheader, passing ...
9
Isotopes begin home series Thursday vs. El Paso
Featured Sports
'TOPES THURSDAY: Vs. El Paso 5:05 ... 'TOPES THURSDAY: Vs. El Paso 5:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, abqisotopes.com PROBABLES: Chihuahuas TBA vs. Isotopes RHP Ryan Castellani (3-9, 6.78) in the regularly ...