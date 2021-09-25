Walk-off home run caps 2-out, 9th inning rally for Isotopes

Trailing by three runs with two outs in the ninth inning, the Isotopes got four-consecutive hits, including a two-run single by Greg Bird to tie the game followed by a two-run walk-off home run by Alan Trejo for a 7-5 win over the visiting Reno Aces in front of an announced crowd of 4,993.

Bird and Trejo had matching 2-for-5, three-RBI lines, leading the way to the second win in a row in what is the final home stand of the season for Albuquerque. Trejo also had a solo homer in the second inning and he now has 16 home runs on the season.

Elehuris Montero was 4-for-4 for Albuquerque with three doubles, the last coming in that ninth-inning flurry.

Isotopes starter Frank Duncan allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking. Reliever Jake Bird got the win, pitching a scoreless ninth inning, allowing a hit and walking one Aces batter.

ISOTOPES ON SATURDAY: Vs. Reno, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, abqisotopes.com

PROMOTION: Fan Appreciation Night, postgame fireworks

PROBABLES: Aces TBA vs. Isotopes LHP Ryan Rolison (2-2, 7.12)

TRANSACTIONS: Outfielder Ryan Vilade returned to the Isotopes from the Colorado Rockies for Friday’s game.

