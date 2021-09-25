APD investigating overnight shooting

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Northwest Albuquerque that left one person in critical condition.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were dispatched to a shots fired call near Ventana Road and Calle de Vida early Saturday morning.

“Callers reported several shots being fired in the area and subjects physically and verbally fighting,” Jewell said.

He said officers found one shooting victim, who was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

“Officers and detectives are still working to investigate the incident,” Jewell said. “… Currently no offenders are known or in custody, and only one individual has been reported as injured.”

