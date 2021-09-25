APD: Driver who caused fatal crash may have been impaired

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police say narcotics appear to be a factor in a Friday night crash on Central Avenue that left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Central and Wisconsin, just west of Wyoming. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said it involved two trucks and two motorcycles.

“One motorcycle rider was deceased on-scene, the second motorcycle rider and three other people who were occupants of the trucks were all transported to (University of New Mexico Hospital) for medical treatment,” Gallegos said in an email.

He said Motor Unit officers determined that both motorcycles were traveling westbound on Central in the middle lane when a white Toyota Tacoma traveling eastbound on Central turned north, entered the westbound lanes and crashed into both motorcycles. That crash forced the motorcycles into a Chevy Silverado, Gallegos added.

“The juvenile driver of the Toyota was found to possibly be under the influence of intoxicating drugs,” he added. Police obtained a search warrant for the driver’s blood and are waiting for the toxicology report.

