MMA featherweight Edwin Cooper Jr., who trains in Albuquerque at Jackson-Wink, scored a dominant victory by unanimous decision over Andrew Johnson Friday on an LFA card in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

How dominant? The scorecards read 30-25, 30-25 and 30-24, reflecting multiple two-point rounds for the winner.

Cooper, of Joliet, Illinois, is 5-1. Johnson is 2-1-1.