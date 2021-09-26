Embracing diversity

Doña Ana County has a large Latino population, but student enrollment and staff numbers at New Mexico State University do not always equally reflect that reality.

The university has hired Teresa Maria Linda Scholz to change that.

Scholz has been named the school’s first-ever vice president of equity, inclusion and diversity. The university conducted a nationwide search to fill the new position.

Scholz, the daughter of immigrants and the first in her family to purse a higher education, knows all too well the challenges students from diverse backgrounds can face.

“More than 50% of students (at NMSU) identify as Hispanic, Latinx, Latino or Chicano or Chicanx,” she said. “But the faculty is mostly white. They don’t represent the demographics of New Mexico.”

The “X” is used to represent a more gender neutral identity.

This is one of the areas Scholz hopes to address as vice president of equity, inclusion and diversity. Scholz started the job in August and she has spent most of her time listening and learning what the staff needs to feel supported, so in turn, they can support students.

“There is incredible talent on this campus,” she said.

NMSU President John Floros said Scholz will be a tremendous addition to the university.

“She has the knowledge and skills to lead the effort to make NMSU more equitable and inclusive, and more welcoming for our diverse community from this region and around the world,” Floros said. “As practitioner, Dr. Scholz has worked to foster a healthy campus climate where students, staff, and faculty are seen, valued, and respected and where their voices, ideas, research, and innovations contribute to transforming the academic, co-curricular and non-academic functions of a university.”

Scholz received her college education in Colorado, and had not spent much time in New Mexico before accepting the position.

“As soon as we drove into town, I said ‘Oh my gosh. This is where we belong,’ ” she said. “People are so welcoming.”

Scholz’s parents immigrated to the United States from Guatemala in the 1950s and she was born here in the 1960s. The family returned to Guatemala in the 1980s, a tumultuous time in history. The country was embroiled in a civil war and the genocide of the Mayan people. Scholz’s formative years were spent in that environment; it her more determined to earn an education. Her family returned to the United States and she began her pursuit of higher education, knowing her ultimate goal was to serve at Hispanic-serving institutions. Before coming to Las Cruces, she was associate vice chancellor and chief diversity officer at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

She earned a Ph.D. in communication studies from the University of Colorado in Boulder. Colorado State University is where she received master’s and bachelor’s degrees in speech communication and a master’s certificate in women’s studies.

Scholz said another gap the university wants to address is the support it offers nontraditional students such as the undocumented, tribal students, first generation and low-income. She said these students face additional challenges, including language barriers and having to continue working to help support their families.

“Our students in higher education are not the students from 50 years ago,” she said. “We need to adjust and change to meet their needs.”