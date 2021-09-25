Man accused of setting roommate on fire in NW ABQ

An Albuquerque woman was airlifted to a burn center in Texas and her roommate is behind bars after allegedly dousing her with gasoline and lighting her on fire at their home Friday afternoon off West Central.

Lawrence Sedillo, 39, is charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. He was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Saturday morning. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Court records show the 42-year-old woman — who had “severe burns” over her face, arms chest and back — was airlifted to the burn center at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Sedillo until trial, saying his actions were “inherently dangerous and potentially fatal.”

“The serious nature of what transpired gives the state extreme concern that this individual has no regard for human life,” the motion states.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers responded around 9 a.m. to the 100 block of 47th NW, just north of Central, after a neighbor called 911 and reported a “badly burnt” woman came to her door.

Police found a woman who had burns across a “significant portion” of her body and she told them her roommate Sedillo had tried to kill her by setting her on fire. The woman was brought to University of New Mexico Hospital before being airlifted to the Texas burn center.

The neighbor told police they heard screaming and went outside to see Sedillo chasing the woman and yelling “don’t (expletive) lie to me.” The neighbor said Sedillo went back to his house and the woman told them he had poured gasoline on her and lit it.

The neighbor told police the woman asked to take a shower “because her skin was hot and her skin was peeling off” and they gave her a towel to place on her burns until help arrived. Another neighbor gave police surveillance video that showed Sedillo chasing the woman and carrying a red gas can.

Officers searched the home where Sedillo and the woman live and noticed a “strong smell” of gasoline and burnt clothing inside.

Sedillo was not found at the home but arrested some time later at a home a mile away.

Sedillo’s criminal history dates back to 2005, according to court records, and is made up of two DWI arrests, traffic violations and one possession of drug paraphernalia charge.