APD: Drugs could be linked to fatal crash

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque police say narcotics appear to be a factor in a Friday night crash on East Central that left a motorcyclist dead.

The crash occurred at Central and Wisconsin, just west of Wyoming. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said it involved two trucks and two motorcycles.

“One motorcycle rider was deceased on-scene, the second motorcycle rider and three other people who were occupants of the trucks were all transported to (University of New Mexico Hospital) for medical treatment,” Gallegos said in an email.

He said Motor Unit officers determined that both motorcycles were traveling west on Central in the middle lane when a white Toyota Tacoma traveling east on Central turned north, entered the westbound lanes and crashed into both motorcycles. That crash forced the motorcycles into a Chevy Silverado, Gallegos added.

“The juvenile driver of the Toyota was found to possibly be under the influence of intoxicating drugs,” he said.

Police obtained a search warrant for the driver’s blood and are waiting for the toxicology report.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Caja del Rio energizes us culturally and environmentally
ABQnews Seeker
Humility, responsibility and selflessness. Religious or ... Humility, responsibility and selflessness. Religious or not, one can easily recognize the importance ...
2
TOP OF MIND: Should Bernalillo County and the city ...
ABQnews Seeker
This week's question: Since the president ... This week's question: Since the president has mandated vaccines for federal workers, contractors, military and private businesses of 100 or more, should Bernalillo County ...
3
Hot commodity: Hatch vaulted New Mexico chile to the ...
ABQnews Seeker
T he sound echoes like drums ... T he sound echoes like drums across the field, as green chile peppers – thick, ripe and heav ...
4
Chimayó chile a symbol of Southwest
ABQnews Seeker
Along the rugged foothills of the ... Along the rugged foothills of the Sangre de Cristo mountains is a crescent-shaped valley, carved wit ...
5
APD: Drugs could be linked to fatal crash
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say narcotics appear to ... Albuquerque police say narcotics appear to be a factor in a Friday night crash on East ...
6
Man accused of dousing roommate with gasoline, setting her ...
ABQnews Seeker
Neighbor reports man with gas can ... Neighbor reports man with gas can chasing woman
7
In a tough season, manager Schaeffer has steadied the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Luis Barrera legged out an infield ... Luis Barrera legged out an infield single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on Aug. 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ...
8
APD: Driver who caused fatal crash may have been ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say narcotics appear to ... Albuquerque police say narcotics appear to be a factor in a Friday night crash on Central Avenue that left a motorcyclist dead. The crash ...
9
APD investigating overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating an overnight shooting ... Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Northwest Albuquerque that left one person in critical condition. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque ...