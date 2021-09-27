141 mph on Coal, a too-short arrow, US 550 on list

LEAD/COAL STUDY EYE-POPPING: This data comes courtesy of constant reader Bob Anderson of the Lead Coal Safety Brigade.

And even to veteran Albuquerque drivers, it’s pretty shocking.

Bob shared a copy of the Rest-in-Red Feasibility report done by Lee Engineering for the city of Albuquerque this summer. Rest-in-Red refers to having an intersection all-red when there is no traffic so it can immediately respond with a green signal when a vehicle pulls up. In layman’s terms, the signal will stay red if it clocks your approaching vehicle speeding, meaning you will have to stop moving altogether.

Well, unless you run red lights, that is. Not unheard of in Albuquerque. But back to the study, which looked at speeding on Lead and Coal in January and February of this year as well as crash data from 2014 to 2018 on those corridors.

It’s up to city leaders to decide if the study’s recommended intersection upgrades at $30,000 to $56,000 a pop will slow drivers down and get them to pay attention. But given the data who can argue the status quo is OK?

Virginia says “this is causing a major back-up issue on San Mateo, with traffic trying to get on I-25 and traffic getting off I-25 during rush hour because the green arrow doesn’t last that long. I don’t know if many traffic accidents were occurring there. I never saw any accidents. On weekend mornings the wait is ridiculous because there is no on-coming traffic. Wouldn’t a better solution be to have a blinking yellow arrow light that would allow traffic to turn to get onto I-25 when there is no on-coming traffic like … on Second and Alameda? If that’s not possible, how about a longer time for the green-turn arrow?”

Apparently, there were a lot of crashes, but changes could be on the way.

Kimberly Gallegos of the New Mexico Department of Transportation’s District 3 office says, “The decision to modify the signal phasing was coordinated between the city of Albuquerque and DOT. The reason was due to number and type of crashes that have been occurring at the intersection. The NMDOT traffic section will review the location and look at modifying the signal phasing, such as (a) length of green time, (b) change from a protected-only leading left turn to a protected-only lagging left turn, (c) change Time of Day plan, etc. DOT will make the observation and see how this works, once these modifications are made.”

FYI the reference to “leading” and “lagging” means the arrow comes before, or after, the regular green signal.

Jim Murray, public information officer for state Department of Transportation’s District 5, says yes. “We are aware of the deteriorated condition of that stretch of U.S. 550, and it is very high on our list of repaving projects. As soon as funding becomes available, we will be putting this project out to bid. We are hoping that this will occur within the next 12 months.”