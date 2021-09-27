‘Hamilton’ single tickets go on sale Oct. 5



It’s almost time for “Hamilton.”

After a year of reshuffling, the Broadway juggernaut is slated for Jan. 25-Feb. 13, 2022 at Popejoy Hall.

Single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale online to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at popejoypresents.com/hamilton.

In person sales will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the UNM Ticketing Office.

According to Popejoy Hall, there is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement.

When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $169 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” says Jeffrey Sellers, producer. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Albuquerque engagement should be made through popejoypresents.com.”

The musical’s score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. It has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.