‘Hamilton’ single tickets go on sale Oct. 5

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor


It’s almost time for “Hamilton.”

After a year of reshuffling, the Broadway juggernaut is slated for Jan. 25-Feb. 13, 2022 at Popejoy Hall.

Single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale online to the public at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5 at popejoypresents.com/hamilton.

In person sales will open at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the UNM Ticketing Office.

According to Popejoy Hall, there is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement.

When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 to $169 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” says Jeffrey Sellers, producer. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Albuquerque engagement should be made through popejoypresents.com.”

The musical’s score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway. It has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, “Hamilton” is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography.

It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Hamilton' single tickets go on sale Oct. 5
ABQnews Seeker
It's almost time for 'Hamilton.' After ... It's almost time for 'Hamilton.' After a year of reshuffling, the Broadway juggernaut is slated for Jan. 25-Feb. 13, 2022 at Popejoy Hall. Single ...
2
The nightmare before Christmas?
ABQnews Seeker
For New Mexicans thinking they'll just ... For New Mexicans thinking they'll just leave holiday shopping until the last minute this year, exper ...
3
Belen tracks down causes of massive water losses
ABQnews Seeker
Consultant's study blames faulty city systems, ... Consultant's study blames faulty city systems, aging infrastructure
4
ABQ vet helps rhinos in South Africa
ABQnews Seeker
Poachers are killing animals in unprecedented ... Poachers are killing animals in unprecedented numbers
5
141 mph on Coal, a too-short arrow, US 550 ...
ABQnews Seeker
NMDOT awaiting funding for US 550 ... NMDOT awaiting funding for US 550 fix
6
Eco-friendly upgrades coming to Sunport
ABQnews Seeker
Zero-emissions passenger shuttle buses among uses ... Zero-emissions passenger shuttle buses among uses of federal money
7
ABQ water utility to serve Intel expansion
ABQnews Seeker
Company will reimburse $1 million design ... Company will reimburse $1 million design expense, pay for infrastructure
8
Courage and compassion hallmarks of vet's life
ABQnews Seeker
Jose Quintero risked his life to ... Jose Quintero risked his life to fashion an American flag in WWII, helped others at home
9
Season with Isotopes was a joy for former Yankee ...
ABQnews Seeker
It isn't as though this is ... It isn't as though this is the most meaningful fall baseball Greg Bird has ever played. After ...