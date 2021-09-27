No classes for Rio Rancho schools due to internet outage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Rio Rancho school district has canceled class because of an internet service outage.

Officials with Rio Rancho Public Schools made the decision not to hold classes Monday.

They sent a letter to parents on Sunday saying a damaged fiber optic circuit was causing the outage.

With no internet, some key systems that involve safety and student transportation would be at risk.

District officials say contractors are coming from out of state to do the repairs. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday.