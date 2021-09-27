Briefcase: Hires, promotions and more

WELCOME

Steve Lien has been hired as administrator by Three Rivers Estates Senior Living and Memory Care. Lien graduated from Farmington High School and attended Colorado State University-Global. He previously served as regional director of franchise development and general manager of New Mexico-based Defined Fitness. Three Rivers Estates is currently under construction in Farmington and is scheduled to open later this year.

Dr. Meeeta Wagle Cardon has joined University of New Mexico’s Child Neurology Faculty. Cardon is the state’s only pediatric neuromuscular specialist and will be co-director of the pediatric Muscular Dystrophy Association clinic at UNM Hospital. She received her doctor of medicine degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and completed a residency in pediatric neurology at Texas Children’s Hospital in the Baylor College of Medicine. She also served a one-year pediatric neuromuscular fellowship at Stanford Medicine. Most recently, she was on staff at Child Neurology Consultants of Austin and served as an affiliated faculty member in the Departments of Neurology and Pediatrics at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School.

Dr. Aaron Cardon has joined has joined University of New Mexico’s Child Neurology Faculty. Cardon, a New Mexico native, is the state’s only fellowship-trained pediatric epilepsy specialist, and now serves as director of pediatric epilepsy in New Mexico’s sole Comprehensive Epilepsy Center. He received his doctor of medicine degree from the Baylor College of Medicine, along with a master’s degree in neuroscience. He went on to complete a residency in child neurology and a fellowship in clinical neurophysiology at Baylor and later served as a clinical instructor in the Division of Child Neurology at Stanford University and the Lucile Salter Packard Children’s Hospital. He also worked at Child Neurology Consultants of Austin and was affiliated with Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas.

Sondra Roeuny has been named executive director of Emerge New Mexico. Roeuny started out as a grassroots community organizer and comes to Emerge from Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains and Planned Parenthood Votes New Mexico, where she served as the public affairs director for New Mexico. She successfully aligned their organizing, electoral, and legislative work, which culminated in the passage of the Respect New Mexico Women and Families Act that repealed the 1969 abortion ban. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed the bill into law in February. Emerge New Mexico is a state affiliate of Emerge, which was founded in 2005, and has 27 affiliates across the country, all working to change the face of politics in our nation by recruiting and training Democratic women to run for elected office.

David McGrail, B.Acc., MHA, has been named chief financial officer at Lovelace Women’s Hospital. McGrail received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from The Pennsylvania State University as well as a bachelor’s in perfusion technology from Medical University of South Carolina. He also earned a master’s in health administration from Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey. He joins Lovelace from Hillcrest Hospital Claremore and Hillcrest Hospital Pryor in Oklahoma, where he served as chief financial officer for both hospitals. While there, McGrail led the accounting, revenue cycle, materials management, case management/patient access, health information management, facilities, environmental services and food services departments. Prior to his work with Hillcrest, McGrail was the chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Cardiology Clinic of Muskogee in Oklahoma.

Christine L. Lucero has joined Sutin, Thayer & Browne as a paralegal in the firm’s Litigation Group. Lucero’s focus is in civil and commercial litigation and employment law. She has been working in the legal profession as a legal assistant and paralegal for 25 years. She earned her associate’s degree in Legal Assistant Studies from Albuquerque Technical Vocation Institute, now known as Central New Mexico Community College, in 1996.

PROMOTIONS

Dr. Teresa Vigil has been named interim senior associate dean for education in the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. Vigil grew up in Las Vegas, New Mexico, and completed her undergraduate degree in biology at UNM, then went on to earn a certificate in medical laboratory science. She began her medical training at UNM in 1999 and completed her pediatrics residency there in 2007. She worked for several years at TriCore Reference Laboratories, and joined the Department of Pediatrics at the School of Medicine in 2007. Now a full professor, Vigil has served as an associate program director, clerkship director and residency director. She spent seven years as the assistant dean for Medical Student Affairs before taking over the interim position from former Senior Associate Dean Craig Timm, MD.

APPLAUSE

University of New Mexico College of Nursing’s undergraduate program has been ranked top 6% in the nation by U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 edition of Best Colleges. UNM’s undergraduate nursing program placed 43 out of nearly 700 collegiate university programs. The master’s of science nursing program was ranked third out of 10, and Mountain West and the Nurse Midwifery program ranked 11th in the nation. This is the first year U.S. News & World Report added the undergraduate nursing program category.

Ross B. Perkal, ESQ., has been included in Marquis Who’s Who. Perkal received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering cum laude with general honors, at University of New Mexico’s Engineering College. After enlisting in the New Mexico Air National Guard in 1971, he received his juris doctorate degree from the UNM School of Law in 1975, while simultaneously obtaining his master’s in civil engineering through the UNM Engineering College, where he taught as a graduate assistant from 1972 to 1975. Perkal has more than 45 years experience as a business lawyer and, for his outstanding body of work, he was inducted into the national Lawyers of Distinction organization in 2020-2021. He acts as senior counsel to Business Law Southwest LLC. His community activities include acting as “Big Brother” in Albuquerque’s Big Brothers/Big Sisters organization from 2016 to 2021, serving as the president of the Associated Students of the University of New Mexico from 1973 to 1974, fund-raising for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Foundation from 2005 to 2009, 10 year’s worth of donations to Roadrunner Food Bank and founder of the First Tee of Greater Albuquerque Chapter between 2010 and 2018. Since 1899 Marquis Who’s Who has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment.