Arizona reports 1,959 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona is reporting 1,959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures Monday, bringing Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,086,328 cases and 19,812 fatalities.

Deaths are considered a trailing metric in the pandemic, with increases in the number of deaths usually trailing those of cases and hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations dipped somewhat from the previous day to 1,794 statewide. That is a level below the current surge’s peak of 2,103 on Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, vaccination numbers have inched up with 57.9% of the eligible population in Arizona — or more than 4.1 million people — receiving at least one vaccine dose.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas GOP tries to protect US House seats under ...
Around the Region
Texas Republicans proposed redrawn congressional maps ... Texas Republicans proposed redrawn congressional maps Monday that would shore up their slipping dominance and bolster their nearly two dozen U.S. House members, while ...
2
Ducey replaces massage therapist regulatory board's members
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and ... Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and replaced all five members the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy in the wake of a newspaper's critical ...
3
Retired B-1 bombers sent to boneyard at air base ...
Around the Region
Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned ... Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned by the Air Force have been flown to a so-called boneyard in Arizona. The last of the 13 ...
4
Climate change affecting Colorado tarantula population
Around the Region
About this time every year, southeastern ... About this time every year, southeastern Colorado towns like La Junta see more visitors looking to glimpse saucer-sized Texas brown tarantulas as they scurry ...
5
Report: Girl wasn't buckled in before fatal theme park ...
Around the Region
A 6-year-old Colorado girl who died ... A 6-year-old Colorado girl who died in a fall from a theme park ride this month wasn't wearing the seat belts, and operators of ...
6
Police arrest man suspected of shooting Colorado officer
Around the Region
A man suspected of shooting and ... A man suspected of shooting and wounding a Littleton officer several days ago has been arrested following a standoff. The officer, David Snook, remained ...
7
All-Black Everest team aims to diversify outdoors industry
Around the Region
Phil Henderson sees the outdoor industry ... Phil Henderson sees the outdoor industry like a cruise ship. It's taken a long time for the largely white industry to embrace people of ...
8
Pima County jail inmate dies; Was hospitalized with COVID-19
Around the Region
An inmate at the Pima County ... An inmate at the Pima County jail in Tucson has died after being hospitalized for COVID-19, according to authorities. County sheriff's officials said the ...
9
200K Arizona drivers getting refunds over public safety fee
Around the Region
Hundreds of thousands of drivers will ... Hundreds of thousands of drivers will be getting $32 refund checks from the Arizona Department of Transportation. About 200,000 checks are going out in ...