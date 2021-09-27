Arizona reports 1,959 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

PHOENIX — Arizona is reporting 1,959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths.

The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures Monday, bringing Arizona’s pandemic totals to 1,086,328 cases and 19,812 fatalities.

Deaths are considered a trailing metric in the pandemic, with increases in the number of deaths usually trailing those of cases and hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations dipped somewhat from the previous day to 1,794 statewide. That is a level below the current surge’s peak of 2,103 on Sept. 12.

Meanwhile, vaccination numbers have inched up with 57.9% of the eligible population in Arizona — or more than 4.1 million people — receiving at least one vaccine dose.