3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster

By Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police were investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered in a dumpster that had been set afire in Texas.

Fort Worth police said the three bodies that were discovered Wednesday appeared to be those of a man, a teen girl or adult woman, and a child. As of Monday, authorities had identified only the man.

Police have said the identification process has been difficult because of the condition of the bodies. The bodies were burned and dismembered, with some some body parts unaccounted for, according to police.

The man was identified as David Lueras, 42, police said. Police said he had ties to the Fort Worth area.

Police said firefighters discovered the bodies after being dispatched to a dumpster fire outside of a business on the west side of the city.

Police said Monday that they had no additional information to release.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster
Around the Region
Police were investigating after three dismembered ... Police were investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered in a dumpster that had been set afire in Texas. Fort Worth police said the ...
2
Arizona reports 1,959 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths
Around the Region
Arizona is reporting 1,959 new confirmed ... Arizona is reporting 1,959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures Monday, bringing ...
3
Texas GOP tries to protect US House seats under ...
Around the Region
Texas Republicans proposed redrawn congressional maps ... Texas Republicans proposed redrawn congressional maps Monday that would shore up their slipping dominance and bolster their nearly two dozen U.S. House members, while ...
4
Ducey replaces massage therapist regulatory board's members
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and ... Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and replaced all five members the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy in the wake of a newspaper's critical ...
5
Retired B-1 bombers sent to boneyard at air base ...
Around the Region
Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned ... Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned by the Air Force have been flown to a so-called boneyard in Arizona. The last of the 13 ...
6
Climate change affecting Colorado tarantula population
Around the Region
About this time every year, southeastern ... About this time every year, southeastern Colorado towns like La Junta see more visitors looking to glimpse saucer-sized Texas brown tarantulas as they scurry ...
7
Report: Girl wasn't buckled in before fatal theme park ...
Around the Region
A 6-year-old Colorado girl who died ... A 6-year-old Colorado girl who died in a fall from a theme park ride this month wasn't wearing the seat belts, and operators of ...
8
Police arrest man suspected of shooting Colorado officer
Around the Region
A man suspected of shooting and ... A man suspected of shooting and wounding a Littleton officer several days ago has been arrested following a standoff. The officer, David Snook, remained ...
9
All-Black Everest team aims to diversify outdoors industry
Around the Region
Phil Henderson sees the outdoor industry ... Phil Henderson sees the outdoor industry like a cruise ship. It's taken a long time for the largely white industry to embrace people of ...