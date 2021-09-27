Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Belen girl

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old Belen girl who police say was taken by her father, a suspect in a Monday morning stabbing.

Police say Italy Hernandez was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday in Belen. She and her father, 29-year old Francisco Hernandez, are believed to be driving a 2010 white Chevrolet passenger car with an unknown New Mexico license plate number. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Belen Police Department at 505-865-2039 or dial 911.

“He is wanted by the Belen Police Department for a stabbing that occurred this morning,” State Police said in the Amber Alert.

Italy Hernandez is Hispanic, 2-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red and blue onesie.

Francisco Hernandez is 5-feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

“Their destination and direction of travel are not known,” the Amber Alert states. “Many details are still unknown and under investigation. However, of urgent concern is the whereabouts of Italy Hernandez.”