Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at Texas splash pad

By Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas — A child has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad he had visited, and a review discovered lapses in water-quality testing at several parks, officials said Monday.

Officials in Arlington, located between Dallas and Fort Worth, said the city and Tarrant County Public Health were notified on Sept. 5 that a child had been hospitalized with primary amebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal infection caused by the naegleria fowleri ameba. The boy, who was not identified by officials, died at the hospital on Sept. 11.

After learning of the child’s illness, health officials began investigating and closed all of the city’s public splash pads. City officials said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the presence of the ameba in water samples from the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad on Friday.

A review “identified gaps in our daily inspection program,” Deputy City Manager Lemuel Randolph said. “Those gaps resulted in us not meeting our maintenance standards at our splash pads.”

City officials say records from two of the four splash pads — at Don Misenhimer Park and the Beacon Recreation Center — show Parks and Recreation employees didn’t consistently record, or in some cases did not conduct, the water quality testing that’s required prior to the facilities opening each day.

City officials say a review of inspection logs at the Don Misenhimer splash pad found water chlorination readings weren’t documented on two of the three dates that the child was there in late August and early September.

City officials say Arlington’s drinking water supply was not affected, and that the splash pad is equipped with a backflow prevention device designed to isolate its water from the city’s water distribution system.

The CDC says Naegleria fowleri infections are rare, with just 34 reported in the U.S. from 2010 to 2019. People are infected when water containing the ameba enters the body through the nose, usually when people go swimming or diving in lakes and rivers.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Judge blocks Arizona laws halting school, city mask mandates
Around the Region
A judge on Monday struck down ... A judge on Monday struck down provisions Republican lawmakers tucked into the Arizona budget that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power ...
2
3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster
Around the Region
Police were investigating after three dismembered ... Police were investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered in a dumpster that had been set afire in Texas. Fort Worth police said the ...
3
Arizona reports 1,959 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths
Around the Region
Arizona is reporting 1,959 new confirmed ... Arizona is reporting 1,959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures Monday, bringing ...
4
Texas GOP tries to protect US House seats under ...
Around the Region
Texas Republicans proposed redrawn congressional maps ... Texas Republicans proposed redrawn congressional maps Monday that would shore up their slipping dominance and bolster their nearly two dozen U.S. House members, while ...
5
Ducey replaces massage therapist regulatory board's members
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and ... Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and replaced all five members the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy in the wake of a newspaper's critical ...
6
Retired B-1 bombers sent to boneyard at air base ...
Around the Region
Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned ... Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned by the Air Force have been flown to a so-called boneyard in Arizona. The last of the 13 ...
7
Climate change affecting Colorado tarantula population
Around the Region
About this time every year, southeastern ... About this time every year, southeastern Colorado towns like La Junta see more visitors looking to glimpse saucer-sized Texas brown tarantulas as they scurry ...
8
Report: Girl wasn't buckled in before fatal theme park ...
Around the Region
A 6-year-old Colorado girl who died ... A 6-year-old Colorado girl who died in a fall from a theme park ride this month wasn't wearing the seat belts, and operators of ...
9
Police arrest man suspected of shooting Colorado officer
Around the Region
A man suspected of shooting and ... A man suspected of shooting and wounding a Littleton officer several days ago has been arrested following a standoff. The officer, David Snook, remained ...