ABQ restaurants mark reopening with free food

By Journal Staff Report

Modern General Feed and Seed, at 1720 Central SW. (Courtesy of Modern General Feed and Seed)

A pair of West Downtown restaurants will celebrate their reopening this week by offering free meals to customers Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a release.

The Feel Good and Modern General Feed and Seed, neighboring eateries at 1720 Central SW that are owned by local restaurateur Erin Wade, will both reopen Tuesday after being closed since March 19, 2020.

Wade also owns Vinaigrette Restaurant.

The Feel Good restaurant, 1720 Central SW. (Courtesy of The Feel Good)

The Feel Good will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. According to the release, the restaurant’s new menu includes grilled cheese, french dip and fried chicken sandwiches to its menu.

Modern General Feed and Seed will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Both eateries will resume charging for fare on Thursday, the release said.

Masks will be required indoors for all guests when not seated at a table.

For more details about the restaurants and their menus, visit www.thefeelgoodonline.com or moderngeneralfeedandseed.com.



