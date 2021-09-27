Lawsuit by Colorado cop fired in photo scandal is dismissed

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

DENVER — A lawsuit filed by a suburban Denver police officer for his firing over a photo reenacting a chokehold like the one used on Elijah McClain before the 23-year-old Black man died in 2019 has been dismissed.

The lawsuit filed against Aurora’s police chief and city manager was dismissed Wednesday. It alleged that former Aurora officer Jason Rosenblatt was denied his right to an independent review board before he was fired by Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Judge Peter Michaelson approved an agreement by both sides to dismiss the case with prejudice, with each paying their own attorneys’ fees.

Rosenblatt was fired along with two other officers last year over two photos taken in front of a memorial to McClain two months after his death.

Three officers are shown smiling in one photo taken on Oct. 20, 2019, and in another one has his arm around another’s neck in a fake chokehold like the one used on McClain. One officer texted the photos to Rosenblatt — who was one of the officers involved in McClain’s fatal arrest — and he responded “ha ha.”

Officers stopped McClain as he walked down the street after a 911 caller reported he looked suspicious. McClain was also injected with ketamine by paramedics.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lawsuit by Colorado cop fired in photo scandal is ...
Around the Region
A lawsuit filed by a suburban ... A lawsuit filed by a suburban Denver police officer for his firing over a photo reenacting a chokehold like the one used on Elijah ...
2
Judge blocks Arizona laws banning school, city mask mandates
Around the Region
A judge on Monday struck down ... A judge on Monday struck down Republican-passed Arizona laws that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power of local governments to impose ...
3
Police: Man drives stolen truck into Flagstaff Mall entrance
Around the Region
A man has been arrested after ... A man has been arrested after driving a stolen delivery truck into the entrance of the Flagstaff Mall, police said Monday. Nobody was injured ...
4
Texas GOP tries to protect US House seats under ...
Around the Region
Facing up to Texas' booming suburbs ... Facing up to Texas' booming suburbs turning bluer, Republicans on Monday proposed new U.S. House maps that would fortify their slipping grip and shrink ...
5
15-year-old boy found shot to death in San Tan ...
Around the Region
Authorities in Pinal County are investigating ... Authorities in Pinal County are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. Pinal County Sheriff's officials say there were reports Sunday afternoon of ...
6
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at Texas splash ...
Around the Region
A child has died after being ... A child has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad he had visited, and ...
7
3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster
Around the Region
Police were investigating after three dismembered ... Police were investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered in a dumpster that had been set afire in Texas. Fort Worth police said the ...
8
Arizona reports 1,959 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths
Around the Region
Arizona is reporting 1,959 new confirmed ... Arizona is reporting 1,959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures Monday, bringing ...
9
Ducey replaces massage therapist regulatory board's members
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and ... Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and replaced all five members the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy in the wake of a newspaper's critical ...