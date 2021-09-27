Police: Man drives stolen truck into Flagstaff Mall entrance

By Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after driving a stolen delivery truck into the entrance of the Flagstaff Mall, police said Monday.

Nobody was injured in the incident and Flagstaff police said the suspect was being held on suspicion of theft and burglary charges.

The man’s name and age weren’t immediately released.

Police said the man ran the truck into the glassed front entrance of the Flagstaff Mall about 10 a.m., causing thousands of dollars in damages.

He then tried to break into a store before being arrested.

Police were checking to see if the suspect was involved in some recent thefts and burglaries in the Flagstaff area.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lawsuit by Colorado cop fired in photo scandal is ...
Around the Region
A lawsuit filed by a suburban ... A lawsuit filed by a suburban Denver police officer for his firing over a photo reenacting a chokehold like the one used on Elijah ...
2
Texas GOP tries to protect US House seats under ...
Around the Region
Facing up to Texas' booming suburbs ... Facing up to Texas' booming suburbs turning bluer, Republicans on Monday proposed new U.S. House maps that would fortify their slipping grip and shrink ...
3
15-year-old boy found shot to death in San Tan ...
Around the Region
Authorities in Pinal County are investigating ... Authorities in Pinal County are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. Pinal County Sheriff's officials say there were reports Sunday afternoon of ...
4
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba found at Texas splash ...
Around the Region
A child has died after being ... A child has died after being infected with a rare brain-eating amoeba that was found at a Texas splash pad he had visited, and ...
5
Judge blocks Arizona laws halting school, city mask mandates
Around the Region
A judge on Monday struck down ... A judge on Monday struck down provisions Republican lawmakers tucked into the Arizona budget that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power ...
6
3 dismembered bodies found in burning Texas dumpster
Around the Region
Police were investigating after three dismembered ... Police were investigating after three dismembered bodies were discovered in a dumpster that had been set afire in Texas. Fort Worth police said the ...
7
Arizona reports 1,959 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths
Around the Region
Arizona is reporting 1,959 new confirmed ... Arizona is reporting 1,959 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state Department of Health Services released its latest figures Monday, bringing ...
8
Ducey replaces massage therapist regulatory board's members
Around the Region
Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and ... Gov. Doug Ducey has ousted and replaced all five members the Arizona State Board of Massage Therapy in the wake of a newspaper's critical ...
9
Retired B-1 bombers sent to boneyard at air base ...
Around the Region
Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned ... Over a dozen B-1 bombers decommissioned by the Air Force have been flown to a so-called boneyard in Arizona. The last of the 13 ...