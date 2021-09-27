Police: Man drives stolen truck into Flagstaff Mall entrance

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after driving a stolen delivery truck into the entrance of the Flagstaff Mall, police said Monday.

Nobody was injured in the incident and Flagstaff police said the suspect was being held on suspicion of theft and burglary charges.

The man’s name and age weren’t immediately released.

Police said the man ran the truck into the glassed front entrance of the Flagstaff Mall about 10 a.m., causing thousands of dollars in damages.

He then tried to break into a store before being arrested.

Police were checking to see if the suspect was involved in some recent thefts and burglaries in the Flagstaff area.