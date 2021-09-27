Cool weather, rain expected for New Mexico

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Olinda Silvano, with the Shipibo-Conibo tribe from the Amazonian area of Peru, paints a mural for the International Folk Art Market center in Santa Fe last week. A cold front will bring cool temperatures and heavy rain to most of New Mexico this week. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

September started out hot and dry. But two storm systems could bring cool temperatures and heavy rainfall to New Mexico this week.

Alyssa Clements, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said forecasters aren’t ruling out the chance for small hail and gusty winds.

“But we’re really focused on the heavy rain and flash flooding risk,” Clements said.

On Tuesday, the below-average temperatures and higher rain chances will be focused across central and western New Mexico.

Albuquerque is expected to reach a high of 75 degrees on Tuesday. The city has a 30% chance of rain.

Wednesday will be a quieter day in between storm systems, Clements said. Albuquerque could hit 77 degrees.

Statewide temperatures will begin to drop on Thursday as a cold front moves through the state, and rain chances will ramp up.

Albuquerque has an 80% chance of rain on Thursday and could reach 71 degrees.

“We are looking at some very light snow above 10,000 feet on Thursday night, where those coldest temperatures are going to be,” Clements said.

Friday will likely be the coldest day of the week.

The forecast shows a high of 65 degrees for Albuquerque.

Some areas of southeast New Mexico could see more than an inch of rain on Friday.

“As we head into this upcoming weekend, that storm system is going to exit,” Clements said. “Temperatures are going to remain cooler, but the moisture isn’t really going anywhere, so we’re going to keep daily rounds of showers and thunderstorm activity.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

Share Your Story

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Making room: Major expansions at Presbyterian, UNMH well under ...
ABQnews Seeker
A pair of New Mexico's largest ... A pair of New Mexico's largest hospitals are making headway on massive construction projects, ...
2
ABQ restaurants mark reopening with free food
ABQnews Seeker
The Feel Good and Modern General ... The Feel Good and Modern General Feed and Seed offer free meals Tuesday and Wednesday
3
NM sets priorities for Pfizer booster shots
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials asked physicians ... New Mexico health officials asked physicians and other health care providers Monday to prioritize high-risk patients as they start administering booster doses of the ...
4
Cool weather, rain expected for New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
September started out hot and dry. ... September started out hot and dry. But two storm systems could bring cool temperatures and heavy rainfall to New Mexico this week. Alyssa Clements, ...
5
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old Belen girl
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities have issued an Amber Alert ... Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old Belen girl who police say was taken by her father, a suspect in a Monday ...
6
No classes for Rio Rancho schools due to internet ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico school district has ... A New Mexico school district has canceled class because of an internet service outage. Officials with Rio Rancho Public Schools made the decision not ...
7
'Hamilton' single tickets go on sale Oct. 5
ABQnews Seeker
It's almost time for 'Hamilton.' After ... It's almost time for 'Hamilton.' After a year of reshuffling, the Broadway juggernaut is slated for Jan. 25-Feb. 13, 2022 at Popejoy Hall. Single ...
8
Season with Isotopes was a joy for former Yankee ...
ABQnews Seeker
It isn't as though this is ... It isn't as though this is the most meaningful fall baseball Greg Bird has ever played. After ...
9
The nightmare before Christmas?
ABQnews Seeker
For New Mexicans thinking they'll just ... For New Mexicans thinking they'll just leave holiday shopping until the last minute this year, exper ...