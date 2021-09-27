Cool weather, rain expected for New Mexico

September started out hot and dry. But two storm systems could bring cool temperatures and heavy rainfall to New Mexico this week.

Alyssa Clements, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said forecasters aren’t ruling out the chance for small hail and gusty winds.

“But we’re really focused on the heavy rain and flash flooding risk,” Clements said.

On Tuesday, the below-average temperatures and higher rain chances will be focused across central and western New Mexico.

Albuquerque is expected to reach a high of 75 degrees on Tuesday. The city has a 30% chance of rain.

Wednesday will be a quieter day in between storm systems, Clements said. Albuquerque could hit 77 degrees.

Statewide temperatures will begin to drop on Thursday as a cold front moves through the state, and rain chances will ramp up.

Albuquerque has an 80% chance of rain on Thursday and could reach 71 degrees.

“We are looking at some very light snow above 10,000 feet on Thursday night, where those coldest temperatures are going to be,” Clements said.

Friday will likely be the coldest day of the week.

The forecast shows a high of 65 degrees for Albuquerque.

Some areas of southeast New Mexico could see more than an inch of rain on Friday.

“As we head into this upcoming weekend, that storm system is going to exit,” Clements said. “Temperatures are going to remain cooler, but the moisture isn’t really going anywhere, so we’re going to keep daily rounds of showers and thunderstorm activity.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.