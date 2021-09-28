NIH still failing Holloman’s retired research chimps

I would like to thank Alka Chandna for her excellent op-ed (“Americans deserve humane, scientific leadership at NIH”) in the Journal on Sept. 10 criticizing the decision by Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institute of Health, to continue the use of experimentation on animals for medical research, notwithstanding clear, scientific evidence that animal studies seldom result in effective treatments and cures for human diseases.

I have another, but related, gripe with Dr. Collins. In 2015 he declared that federally owned chimpanzees would no longer be used for scientific experimentation and that laboratory chimps would be retired to sanctuaries. However, Collins has refused to transfer 36 chimpanzees housed in a lab run by Charles River Laboratories (CRL) at Holloman Air Force Base in Alamogordo to Chimp Haven, the federal sanctuary located in Louisiana.

The Alamogordo chimpanzees have suffered years of unnecessary invasive testing and been infected with human diseases and illnesses and subjected to painful procedures, including liver biopsies. Many have experienced solitary confinement. Females were bred and their offspring cruelly taken away at birth. These creatures, which are known to be highly intelligent, now remain “warehoused” at the lab for the rest of their lives.

The sanctuary at Chimp Haven, on the other hand, is a 200-acre facility that was created specifically for chimpanzees previously used in biomedical research. It offers expert medical care, social housing appropriate to each chimp’s medical and behavioral condition, and the freedom for their residents to live as chimpanzees – exploring the outdoors, participating in engaging enrichment activities and socializing with others. I once saw a compelling video of laboratory chimps as they were released outdoors after being transferred to Chimp Haven. They stood looking up at the sky as if in wonder and down at their feet, which were feeling the grass – perhaps having these experiences for the very first time. The Alamogordo chimps deserve to spend their remaining days in this environment.

CRL is a multibillion-dollar, global company dedicated to breeding, selling and experimenting on animals. It has an obvious financial interest in keeping the Alamogordo chimps at Holloman Air Force Base and at significant cost to taxpayers compared to the cost at Chimp Haven. Why does Collins continue NIH’s relationship with this company that clearly does not have the chimps’ best interest in mind? I can only guess, but could the reason be, at least in part, because NIH wants to appease CRL and the animal research industry as pointed out by Chandna? NIH continues experimentation on animals – other than chimpanzees – which CRL can provide, house and subject to medical testing at taxpayers’ expense.

If you find the plight of the Alamogordo chimps unacceptable, as I do, please contact your congressional representative and senators, make a complaint to the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the National Institute of Health, and keep expressing your displeasure wherever and as often as you can until these chimps are finally released to sanctuary.