Inflation is not going to be temporary

By Allen Parkman / Regents Professor Emeritus Of Management, Unm, Albuquerque

The Aug. 16 Journal had a front-page article on inflation with the commonly reported conclusion it is temporary because of supply bottlenecks and summer demand for gasoline. Our current inflation is not temporary. It is important to recognize that higher prices in some sectors of the economy can be evidence of inflation, but they are not the cause. Inflation, a sustained increase in the overall level of prices, is universally caused by the money supply growing more rapidly than the available goods. While any bottlenecks in the economy can contribute to the pressure on prices, the cause of our current inflation is the rapid increase in the money supply.

This growth in the money supply is due to the actions of the Federal Reserve. Since 2008, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively buying bonds, to lower interest rates, with the sellers depositing the proceeds in banks. Excess reserves that banks can loan out have increased from $1.5 billion to as high as $3 trillion. The banks have been reluctant to loan out those funds due to a combination of the Federal Reserve paying interest on those reserves, the Fed borrowing these reserves and a glut of global savings. Now the banks are lending out those funds.

The money supply consists of what we can spend: currency and bank deposits. When banks loan out excess reserves, they increase the bank deposits of the borrowers and, therefore, the money supply grows. If the money supply grows more rapidly that the available goods, we compete for those limited goods and overall prices rise. Between 2011 and 2019, the money supply seldom grew more than 10%, while over the last few years, it has been growing at more than 15%. This increased growth has a delayed effect on prices, so the inflation that we are seeing now is due to actions a year or more in the past and we should expect prices to continue to rise. Also, because of the large level of excess reserves that can be loaned out, we should expect higher inflation to continue.

