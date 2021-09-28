‘Hamilton’ single tickets go on sale online Oct. 5

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The cast of “Hamilton” will perform at Popejoy Hall from Jan. 25-Feb. 13, 2022. Individual ticket sales begin online on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of Joan Marcus)

It’s almost time for “Hamilton.”

After a year of reshuffling, the Broadway juggernaut is slated to take over Popejoy Hall from Jan. 25 to Feb. 13.

Single tickets for “Hamilton” will go on sale online at 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at popejoypresents.com/hamilton.

In-person sales will open at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at the UNM Ticketing Office.

According to Popejoy Hall, there is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account.

Ticket prices will range from $49 to $169 with a select number of premium seats available from $249 for all performances.

There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” says Jeffrey Sellers, producer. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Albuquerque engagement should be made through popejoypresents.com.”

The award-winning musical, which blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of our country’s founding fathers. It is based on the biography by Ron Chernow. Lin-Manuel Miranda did the music and lyrics for the musical, which is directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler.

