About 290 homes evacuated by fire in Colorado mountains

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The residents of about 290 homes have been forced to evacuate by a wildfire burning in Colorado’s north-central mountains.

The evacuations were ordered Monday evening near Silverthorne shortly after the fire was reported on U.S. Forest Service land. The Ptarmigan Fire was burning on between 30 and 40 acres as of Monday night. No homes have been lost.

Air tankers and a helicopter were used to try to slow the fire’s growth and prevent it from moving downhill toward residential areas because it was considered too dangerous to send in firefighters on the ground, the Summit Daily News reported.

Ground crews and aircraft planned to work to contain the fire on Tuesday.

Officials have some hope that forecasted cooler weather in the mountains, where it has been dropping below freezing at night, and possible rain and snow in the coming days will also help.

“It’s been getting really cold, and we’re expecting weather to move in over the next few days. So that’s all good news,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said Monday.

While a historic drought in the American West tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight, Colorado has largely been spared from significant wildfires this year.