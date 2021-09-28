About 290 homes evacuated by fire in Colorado mountains

By Associated Press

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — The residents of about 290 homes have been forced to evacuate by a wildfire burning in Colorado’s north-central mountains.

The evacuations were ordered Monday evening near Silverthorne shortly after the fire was reported on U.S. Forest Service land. The Ptarmigan Fire was burning on between 30 and 40 acres as of Monday night. No homes have been lost.

Air tankers and a helicopter were used to try to slow the fire’s growth and prevent it from moving downhill toward residential areas because it was considered too dangerous to send in firefighters on the ground, the Summit Daily News reported.

Ground crews and aircraft planned to work to contain the fire on Tuesday.

Officials have some hope that forecasted cooler weather in the mountains, where it has been dropping below freezing at night, and possible rain and snow in the coming days will also help.

“It’s been getting really cold, and we’re expecting weather to move in over the next few days. So that’s all good news,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said Monday.

While a historic drought in the American West tied to climate change is making wildfires harder to fight, Colorado has largely been spared from significant wildfires this year.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas inmate faces execution for fatally stabbing 2 brothers
Around the Region
A Texas inmate faces execution Tuesday ... A Texas inmate faces execution Tuesday evening for fatally stabbing two Houston-area brothers during a robbery in their home more than 30 years ago. ...
2
Navajo Nation reports 20 more COVID-19 cases, but no ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Monday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Monday reported 20 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. The latest numbers pushed the tribe's totals to 33,800 confirmed ...
3
Foes of tax cuts, voting law changes ready petition ...
Around the Region
Massive income tax cuts passed by ... Massive income tax cuts passed by the Arizona Legislature earlier this year and a series of election law changes could be put on hold ...
4
No indictments for 4 Texas officers who shot man ...
Around the Region
A grand jury has declined to ... A grand jury has declined to indict four Houston police officers who fatally shot a man more than 20 times while he was in ...
5
Texas GOP tries to protect US House seats under ...
Around the Region
Facing up to Texas' booming suburbs ... Facing up to Texas' booming suburbs turning bluer, Republicans on Monday proposed new U.S. House maps that would fortify their slipping grip and shrink ...
6
Lawsuit by Colorado cop fired in photo scandal is ...
Around the Region
A lawsuit filed by a suburban ... A lawsuit filed by a suburban Denver police officer for his firing over a photo reenacting a chokehold like the one used on Elijah ...
7
Judge blocks Arizona laws banning school, city mask mandates
Around the Region
A judge on Monday struck down ... A judge on Monday struck down Republican-passed Arizona laws that block schools from requiring masks and restrict the power of local governments to impose ...
8
Police: Man drives stolen truck into Flagstaff Mall entrance
Around the Region
A man has been arrested after ... A man has been arrested after driving a stolen delivery truck into the entrance of the Flagstaff Mall, police said Monday. Nobody was injured ...
9
15-year-old boy found shot to death in San Tan ...
Around the Region
Authorities in Pinal County are investigating ... Authorities in Pinal County are investigating the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy. Pinal County Sheriff's officials say there were reports Sunday afternoon of ...