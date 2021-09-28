UK gas stations run dry as trucker shortage sparks hoarding

By Associated Press

LONDON — Thousands of British gas stations ran dry Sunday, an industry group said, as motorists scrambled to fill up amid a supply disruption due to a shortage of truck drivers.

The Petrol Retailers Association, which represents almost 5,500 independent outlets, said about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had sold out their fuel, with the rest “partly dry and running out soon.”

Association chairman Brian Madderson said the shortages were the result of “panic buying, pure and simple.”

“There is plenty of fuel in this country, but it is in the wrong place for the motorists,” he told the BBC. “It is still in the terminals and the refineries.”

Long lines of vehicles formed at many gas stations over the weekend, and tempers frayed as some drivers waited for hours. Police were called to one London gas station Sunday after a scuffle broke out. Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of assault.

The haulage industry says the U.K. is short tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s Brexit departure from the European Union last year.

Several countries, including the United States and Germany, also are experiencing a shortage of truck drivers. The problem has been especially visible in Britain, where it has contributed to empty supermarket shelves and shuttered gas pumps.

After weeks of mounting pressure, the U.K.’s Conservative government announced Saturday that it will issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help prevent a Christmas without turkey or toys for many British families. The government said it would issue 5,000 three-month visas for truck drivers starting in October, and another 5,500 for poultry workers.

Industry groups welcomed the new visa plan, although the British Retail Consortium said it was “too little, too late.”

Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the announcement was “the equivalent of throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Conservative radio show host takes on Dems
ABQnews Seeker
Lone GOP hopeful seeks to make ... Lone GOP hopeful seeks to make inroads in heavily blue ABQ
2
State not releasing spring standardized test results
ABQnews Seeker
Only 10% of NM public school ... Only 10% of NM public school students participated last year
3
Donation builds on long legacy of conservation
ABQnews Seeker
San Juan County rancher gives two ... San Juan County rancher gives two easements to state for 12,500-acre site
4
NM considers revenue options for trust land besides oil, ...
Economic Development
Official: It may take several years ... Official: It may take several years for other projects to yield returns
5
High-risk groups at top of NM booster shot list
ABQnews Seeker
Doses not yet available for Moderna ... Doses not yet available for Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines
6
Mayoral hopefuls face off at forum
Albuquerque News
Top issues for ABQ voters highlighted ... Top issues for ABQ voters highlighted include crime, escalating homelessness
7
Army: Soldier says she was assaulted by Afghan refugees
Crime
Fort Bliss statement notes the allegation ... Fort Bliss statement notes the allegation has been referred to the FBI
8
Cool weather, rain expected for New Mexico this week
ABQnews Seeker
National Weather Service office in ABQ ... National Weather Service office in ABQ focused on 'heavy rain and flash flooding risk'
9
Lawsuit filed in fatal balloon crash
ABQnews Seeker
FAA report last week said pilot ... FAA report last week said pilot had cocaine, marijuana in his system
10
Suspect charged in hit-and-run that injured girl, 12
Courts
Los Lunas Middle School student was ... Los Lunas Middle School student was struck at bus stop