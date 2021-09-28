Rare orange lobster saved and donated to an Arizona aquarium

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A rare orange lobster has found a home at an Arizona aquarium instead of becoming someone’s dinner.

The unique lobster was discovered over the summer by staff at the Japanese restaurant Nobu in Scottsdale, ABC15 reported Monday.

The restaurant staff contacted the Odysea Aquarium and ultimately donated the crustacean.

Dave Peranteau, the Odysea’s director of animal care, said the chance of finding an orange lobster in the wild is one in 30 million and the aquarium is really fortunate to have it in its collection now.

Due to its bright coloring, experts say the lobster would be considered an easy target for predators in the wild.

They also say lobsters can live up to 100 years and grow to more than 3 feet (about 1 meter) long and weigh more than 40 pounds.

The unnamed lobster is currently being cared for behind the scenes while the aquarium’s staff prepares its habitat.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Rare orange lobster saved and donated to an Arizona ...
Around the Region
A rare orange lobster has found ... A rare orange lobster has found a home at an Arizona aquarium instead of becoming someone's dinner. The unique lobster was discovered over the ...
2
Doctors get more time to evaluate alleged supermarket gunman
Around the Region
Doctors determining whether a man charged ... Doctors determining whether a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March is mentally competent to stand trial can are ...
3
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby ...
Around the Region
Former first daughter Barbara Bush has ... Former first daughter Barbara Bush has given birth to her first child, a baby girl. Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday in Maine, not ...
4
Foes of new Arizona voting laws short of signatures ...
Around the Region
A group that was circulating petitions ... A group that was circulating petitions in hopes of blocking three new election laws they contend amount to voter suppression failed to collect enough ...
5
Pulitzer Prize-winning Arizona photojournalist dies at 57
Around the Region
Pulitzer Prize-winning Arizona photojournalist Nick Oza, ... Pulitzer Prize-winning Arizona photojournalist Nick Oza, who documented the lives of disaster victims and immigrants, has died after being hospitalized more than three weeks ...
6
Some Arizona school districts renew mask policy after ruling
Around the Region
A handful of school districts are ... A handful of school districts are prolonging mask mandates after a judge ruled Arizona's ban on them was unconstitutional. As of Tuesday, Scottsdale Unified ...
7
Climber's body recovered on Blanca Peak in southern Colorado
Around the Region
Search and rescue crews have recovered ... Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a Durango man who died while climbing Blanca Peak in southern Colorado. The Durango Herald ...
8
Rep. Lesko to undergo surgery for removal of gallbladder
Around the Region
Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko says ... Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko says she is remaining in Arizona and not returning to Washington while she awaits surgery to remove her gallbladder. ...
9
Homes evacuated by wildfire burning in Colorado mountains
Around the Region
The residents of several hundred homes ... The residents of several hundred homes have been evacuated or warned to be ready to leave because of a wildfire burning in Colorado's north-central ...