2 children shot at south Phoenix home; Police detain mother

PHOENIX — A 24-year-old woman has been detained by police after two of her children were shot in their south Phoenix home Monday, police said.

Phoenix police said a 2-year-old girl was later pronounced dead at a hospital while a 6-year-old boy remained in critical condition.

The names of the mother and the two siblings weren’t immediately released by police, who said the children’s father was cooperating with investigators.

Police said officers responded to the home shortly before noon Monday and found the two children wounded.

Both were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said detectives were working to obtain more information to determine what led to the shooting.