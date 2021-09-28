Two manufacturers expand to southern New Mexico

By Journal Staff Report

A pair of international manufacturers are expanding to New Mexico, and are planning to add at least 10 jobs in the state.

Ergomotion, Inc., the world’s largest manufacturer of bedding bases and The Tecma Group of Companies, which provides shelter services for manufacturers, have announced new facilities in Santa Teresa.

Both manufacturers have established operations in Juárez, Mexico, and looked to the Santa Teresa area to provide advantages like quick access to national and international markets, and competitive training programs that complement their already established production facilities in Mexico, according to a news release from New Mexico Partnership.

The New Mexico Economic Development Department will provide Tecma with a $100,000 grant from the state’s LEDA Job Creation Fund to support the project, according to the release.

“New Mexico has become key for many companies looking for ease of access to distribute products within the United States and to the rest of the world,” said Alicia Keyes, cabinet secretary for EDD, in a prepared statement. “This area, and New Mexico in general, offers unique logistical advantages for those looking to simplify their global supply chain.”


