Sports Speak Up! On vaccinations (or lack thereof), UNM game day experience

By ABQJournal News Staff

WONDERING WHY I should make the effort of supporting Lobo football and even basketball when players can’t make the effort to get a simple vaccination. Why? Because they’re “uncomfortable” with it? Because Nikki Minaj said some friend of a relative’s … shriveled up (false)? Because there’s no NIL money in it for them? Because of tracking devices, mark of the beast, horse meds are better? Selfish?

— Davario

UNM WANTS a $12 credit card only payment to park; the Isotopes want $5 in cash only. UNM’s malfunctioning concessions credit card machines have helped create long lines; for concessions, the Isotopes accept cash or credit cards. The Isotopes have patrons empty their pockets and put them through a metal detector machine, confiscating small Swiss Army knives. Have to pay extra over and above regular cable TV for ESPN+ and Stadium to watch the Lobos play (thanks Mountain West). The non-100% COVID-19 vaccinated Lobos can’t even beat a lowly UTEP team. Hassle, confusion and disappointment abound in the Duke City.

— Joseph

EACH YEAR as the football season warms up, the Journal’s baseball coverage goes from really bad to really worse. I realize that as a cerebral game it won’t appeal to many New Mexicans, but there are still a few of us who want coverage of the pennant races and playoffs. Please step up your coverage through the World Series. Go Cards!

— Fredbird the Redbird

RORY MCILROY was in tears and spouting profanity during a live TV interview. There weren’t too many quirky smiles from Sergio Garcia. The 19-9 thumping that the U.S. team put on Europe with the largest margin of victory in modern Ryder Cup history reminds me of a quote from the former football coach of Las Cruces Mayfield, the late Jim Bradley, Sr., who after winning a playoff game in Albuquerque stated: ‘We came out and smacked them right in the mouth.’

— SSU Coach

 


