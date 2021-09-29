Details of Jones’ arrest: Woman with bloody lip, a head-butted car

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

File – In this Feb. 8, 2020, file photo, Jon Jones, right, kicks Dominick Reyes during a light heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 247 in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

A woman who identified herself as Jon Jones’ fianceê was found by police bleeding from “her nose/mouth” at a Las Vegas, Nevada casino hotel shortly before the mixed-martial-arts star was arrested Friday morning, according to an incident report released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan police department.

Jones, the former UFC light heavyweight champion and a fighter considered by many the best in the sport, lives and trains in Albuquerque. He was arrested on charges of misdemeanor domestic violence and damaging a police vehicle, a felony.

He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 26, according to court records.

The incident report was obtained by the website mmafighting.com as the result of a public records request.

According to the report, police responded to a call made from Caesar’s Palace early Friday morning. Police said they’d received a call from the security desk at the hotel after a woman had appeared there asking for a key to her room. A security guard, police said, told them he’d seen blood on her lip and on her clothing.

The woman said she is engaged to Jones and that they’ve been together for 17 years and have three children.

A short time later, a man who identified himself as Jones was located by other police officers just outside the hotel.

“As Jones was being detained, he became irate and smashed his head onto the front hood of the patrol vehicle, leaving a medium size dent was well as chipping some of the paint on the vehicle,” according to the report.

Jones, 34, was in Las Vegas to be honored by the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday for his action-packed 2013 fight against Sweden’s Alexander Gustafsson. The woman told police that after the ceremony Jones had gone out with friends while she stayed in the hotel room.

According to the report, she then stated that “she was sleeping and Jones came back (and) was not very happy.” Asked if he’d gotten physical with her, she answered, “a little bit, yeah.”

Police said blood was visible “around her lips, chin and all over her sweatshirt” and that she had a swollen lip. The woman, though, did not say Jones had struck her, telling police only that he’d grabbed her by the hair because she was attempting to leave the room.

According to the report, when asked about the apparent blood on her clothing and on her lip, she said only “I know (her lips) are really dry.”

She declined to file a voluntary statement and declined to file for a protective order against Jones, police said.

Jones denied having struck the woman, pulled her hair or even touched her, according to the report.

According to the report, Jones became “extremely agitated” as he was being read his Miranda rights and said he would have a “huge lawsuit” filed against the police for putting him in handcuffs “on the biggest night of his life.”

Police said Jones at times burst into tears and at other times was calm during their interaction. According to the report, he said he’d had personal issues with his fianceé and they’d been “arguing about the tension between them.”

Jones has been arrested several times on charges involving DWI, both in Albuquerque and in his home state of New York. In 2019, he pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct charges after an altercation at an Albuquerque strip club, in which he was accused of putting a cocktail waitress in a choke hold and slapping at her genitals.

According to the Las Vegas police report, Jones said he’d told his fianceé on Thursday after the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony that he was taking $10,000 and going to a Vegas strip club.

A native of upstate New York, Jones came to Albuquerque in 2009 to train at Jackson-Wink MMA. He won the UFC light heavyweight title in 2011, defeating Quinton Jackson, and successfully defended the belt seven times before being stripped of the title after his arrest stemming from a hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque.

After regaining the title with a victory over Daniel Cormier, he was again stripped and had that fight declared no contest after it was learned he’d tested positive for a banned substance.

He once again won the title with a victory over Gustaffson in a 2018 rematch.

Jones (26-1) last fought on Feb. 8, 2020, successfully defending his light heavyweight championship with a victory by unanimous decision over Dominick Reyes. He since has abandoned the light heavyweight title, saying he intends to compete as a heavyweight.


