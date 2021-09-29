UNM athletic director: 9 Lobo football players unvaccinated

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

University of New Mexico athletic teams will have 399 of its 414 student-athletes fully vaccinated by Thursday to adhere to the campus mandate and its attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant, UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez said on Tuesday.

Nine of the unidentified 15 who are not vaccinated are on the football team, and all 15 are in compliance to remain students on campus, Nuñez and UNM football head coach Danny Gonzales said.

“The athletic department has adhered to all of the university’s mandates,” Nuñez said. “And we will continue to do so.”

Students, including student-athletes, can be in compliance with the UNM COVID-19 vaccination requirement by applying and qualifying for an exemption due to medical or disability reasons, or religious beliefs, according to the university’s website (bringbackthepack.unm.edu).

The students with exemption to the vaccine will be subject to weekly testing for COVID-19. Football players will be tested three times a week, as they have been throughout the season.

Five UNM wide receivers – Mannie Logan-Greene, Keyonta Lanier, Elijah Queen, Andrew Erickson and Zarak Scruggs Jr. – and tight end Trace Bruckler were ruled out after a single positive COVID-19 case on the team caused the players to be unavailable due to contact tracing on Saturday when UTEP defeated the Lobos, 20-13, in El Paso.

The six are among the top eight pass-catchers on the team. Logan-Greene, who is in his second senior season gained from last year’s coronavirus-shortened season, leads the team in receiving and is the kickoff and punt returner. The six did not make the trip to El Paso after the players who would be subject to contact tracing were identified Friday before the team left.

UNM coach Danny Gonzales would not say if the six players are partially vaccinated, citing healthy and privacy regulations. Fully vaccinated players are not tested regularly and are only tested when experiencing symptoms or near someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“It’s an unfortunate circumstance because of what we’re dealing with,” Gonzales said. “I don’t see this thing leaving anytime soon until we get more research. It’s really too bad.”

There is a possibility that some of the six players will be cleared in time to play in the Lobos’ Mountain West Conference opener against Air Force on Saturday at University Stadium. Five players were ruled out for the game against UTEP out of an abundance of caution, causing UNM’s medical staff to follow contact tracing protocols that recommend a 10-day quarantine. Yet, if some of those players continue to test negative for the coronavirus and show no symptoms, they can gain clearance subject to the medical staff, Nuñez said.

If the players gain clearance before or on Saturday, they can play against Air Force, Gonzales said.

Portions of practices are usually open to the media, but will be closed this week because of the virus, UNM says.

Gonzales was at his weekly press conference on Tuesday, which was in-person and included quarterback Terry Wilson.

Interviews with coaches and players will be conducted via Zoom on Wednesday. The Journal was denied a request to interview any of the six players this week.

Sophomore Jace Taylor and freshmen Luke Wysong and Austin Erickson started at wide receiver for the first time against UTEP.

Gonzales said the Lobos should have won against the Miners regardless of the absent players, but acknowledged that, “it hurts when you have guys that you practice with all week and they don’t play on Saturday.”

TWITTER CORRECTION: Gonzales was misquoted by a Journal reporter on Twitter after the Lobos’ loss to UTEP on Saturday.

Gonzales addressed the issue during his press conference Tuesday, saying that he believed the Lobos had lost momentum in the community after two straight losses. The initial tweet inaccurately quoted Gonzales saying he lost the community. It has been deleted.

“The reason I brought it up, people will read that and may not hear or see other comments,” Gonzales said. “I don’t want people thinking that I don’t believe in them because they believe in us.”

Saturday

Air Force at New Mexico, 4:30 p.m., FS2, 770 AM/96.3 FM