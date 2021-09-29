NM ranchers capture suspect in Texas slaying

By Associated Press

ROSWELL – A manhunt for a Texas homicide suspect ended Tuesday in rural southeastern New Mexico when ranchers detained the man at gunpoint and handed him over to sheriff’s deputies, a sheriff’s official said.

Kionne Devaughn Lewis, 29, of Midland was found about 30 miles north of Roswell in an area where officers had searched for Lewis late Monday after he abandoned his vehicle, officials said.

“A couple ranchers had him at gunpoint,” Chaves County Undersheriff Charles Yslas told the Roswell Daily Record.

Lewis had a weapon when captured, but nobody was injured, Yslas said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Lewis in connection with a double shooting in which a woman was killed in her Midland apartment and a man was wounded, KOSA-TV reported.

Lewis was turned over to New Mexico State Police. That agency confirmed the capture but did not immediately release additional information.

Texas Rangers’ pursuit of Lewis crossed into New Mexico on Monday, prompting closure of 12 miles of U.S. 285 north of Roswell as authorities searched for Lewis after he abandoned his vehicle and ran.

The highway was reopened early Tuesday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM ranchers capture suspect in Texas slaying
Crime
Woman killed, man wounded in Midland ... Woman killed, man wounded in Midland shooting
2
Mayoral hopefuls face off at forum
Albuquerque News
Top issues for ABQ voters highlighted ... Top issues for ABQ voters highlighted include crime, escalating homelessness
3
Army: Soldier says she was assaulted by Afghan refugees
Crime
Fort Bliss statement notes the allegation ... Fort Bliss statement notes the allegation has been referred to the FBI
4
Suspect charged in hit-and-run that injured girl, 12
Courts
Los Lunas Middle School student was ... Los Lunas Middle School student was struck at bus stop
5
Amber Alert canceled in case of missing 2-year-old Belen ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 2-year-old Belen girl who was ... A 2-year-old Belen girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday has been found. Police say Italy Hernandez had been taken ...
6
Man killed near Route 66 Casino
ABQnews Seeker
A man in his 20s was ... A man in his 20s was shot and killed near Route 66 Casino Hotel on Saturday night, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. ...
7
Roommate arrested after ABQ woman is set on fire
ABQnews Seeker
Victim was doused with gasoline, is ... Victim was doused with gasoline, is flown to burn center in Lubbock
8
APD: Driver who caused fatal crash may have been ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say narcotics appear to ... Albuquerque police say narcotics appear to be a factor in a Friday night crash on Central Avenue that left a motorcyclist dead. The crash ...
9
APD investigating overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Police are investigating an overnight shooting ... Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Northwest Albuquerque that left one person in critical condition. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque ...