Fall in the air as ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden hosts Harvest Festival

By Journal Staff Report

The ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden is holding its annual Harvest Festival this weekend.

The ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden is inviting all residents and their guests to mark their calendars for the annual Harvest Festival this weekend.

In addition to the always excellent photo opportunities, there will be live local music, face painting, live demonstrations and Discovery Stations, organizers said in a news release.

Artisans will be on hand selling handcrafted products ranging from jewelry and pottery to soap and honey.

Food will be available for purchase from the Shark Reef Café and throughout the garden. Among the offerings are chocolate chip apple pie, Belgian waffles, elote-style corn on the cob and pulled pork-loaded tots, organizers said.

Drink stands will offer BioPark apple cider by the glass, as well as local brews from Tractor Brewing Co. and La Cumbre Brewing Co. Valid ID is required, organizers said.

There are limited tickets for various time slots on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit https://bit.ly/2ZaD4X3 to buy tickets and see a complete list of entertainment. Prices range from $10 for adult New Mexico residents to $14.50 for nonresidents. Discounts are available to military and seniors. Tickets for kids ages 3-12 are $4 to $6; those under 2 get in free.

Masks are required for all guests while indoors, with no medical exemptions, organizers said. Masks are optional outdoors for fully vaccinated guests. Those not vaccinated are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

New Mexico BioPark Society members will receive free admission.


