APD investigating fatal shooting in NE Albuquerque

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

One man is dead and another is in custody following an overnight shooting in Northeast Albuquerque.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said Foothills Area Command officers were dispatched to the 10400 block of Prospect NE early Wednesday morning after authorities were told that a man had been shot and killed.

“One male is in custody at this time for possible involvement in the matter,” Jewell said in an email. “No victim or suspect information has been given out at this time.”

This is the 88th homicide in Albuquerque this year, according to Journal records.


