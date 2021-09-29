Royals join cast of new Bond film for glitzy London premiere

By Associated Press

LONDON — Britain’s royals joined Daniel Craig, Lea Seydoux and the cast of “No Time to Die” on the red carpet for the new Bond film’s world premiere Tuesday, a glittering event that marked the movie’s release after multiple delays caused by the pandemic.

The film, the 25th in the long-running series and Craig’s last outing as 007, was initially due to be released in April 2020.

Craig, who turned up for the red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall in a pink velvet dinner jacket, told reporters how relieved he was that the film was finally making its way to cinemas.

“A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn’t look like we’d get here. But we have and I’m just happy that we’re here and we can celebrate with everybody,” he said.

Seydoux echoed the sense of relief, saying: “It’s been such a crazy time for all of us. And now to celebrate, you know, with this film, to reunite. And it’s great. I’m really happy.”

Craig, 53, has played the suave secret agent in five movies, beginning with “Casino Royale” in 2006.

Asked how he felt about saying goodbye to the role, he said: “I’m good. I’m really good about it.” As for who would be his successor, he simply quipped: “Not my problem.”

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge made a rare joint appearance at the premiere, and Kate stole the show with a sparkling gold cape dress by designer Jenny Packham.

Actor Rami Malek, who joins the franchise as villain Safin, later met the royals. He was joined by Lashana Lynch, who plays the first Black female 00 agent Nomi, and Naomie Harris, who returns as Moneypenny.

Health care workers and members of Britain’s armed forces were among those invited to Tuesday’s premiere in thanks for their work during the pandemic.

The film will be released in U.K. cinemas on Sept. 30.


