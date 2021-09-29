Stocks rise modestly on Wall Street a day after rout

By The Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Stocks rose modestly in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 10:06 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138 points, or 0.4%, to 34,438 and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%.

Technology stocks made solid gains in a reversal from a day prior when they led the market’s slide. Much of that pressure came from rising bond yields spooking investors. The higher yields have forced investors to reassess whether prices have run too high for stocks, particularly technology companies, because it makes their prices look expensive.

Apple rose 1.6% and chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.2%.

Bond yields eased and lifted some pressure off of investors who have been watching them rise sharply over the last week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is used to set interest rates on many kinds of loans, fell to 1.51% from 1.53% late Tuesday.

Oil prices edged 0.3% lower and held back energy stocks.

Markets in Asia mostly fell while markets in Europe made gains.

The broader market is still on track for a disappointing September. The benchmark S&P 500 is headed for a 3.2% loss and its first losing month since January. Investors have spent much of the month reviewing a mixed batch of economic data that showed COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant’s impact on consumer spending and the employment market recovery.

Investors are still closely watching the Federal Reserve to gauge how the slowdown in economic growth will impact the speed of its plan to eventually ease its exceptional support for the economy. The central bank has said that it plans to eventually trim bond purchases that have helped maintain low interest rates.

Wall Street is also preparing for the next round of corporate earnings in the next few weeks. Investors will get a more detailed look at how supply chain problems and higher costs are impacting corporate finances. Sherwin-Williams is the latest company to warn that higher raw materials costs will hurt profits.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gonzales vows to run Albuquerque in bipartisan fashion
ABQnews Seeker
'Tough on crime' candidate links public ... 'Tough on crime' candidate links public safety, economy
2
Insurance limited for civil rights law, NM Counties says
Courts
'I think we're going to see ... 'I think we're going to see some really, really scary situations,' director warns
3
Unfinished projects to get millions in federal aid
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County earmarks pandemic funds for ... Bernalillo County earmarks pandemic funds for use in needy areas
4
Mayoral challengers blast Keller’s performance
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor stressed he is best suited ... Mayor stressed he is best suited to move the city forward
5
APD investigating fatal shooting in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
One man is dead and another ... One man is dead and another is in custody following an overnight shooting in Northeast Albuquerque. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque ...
6
Abortion law prompts early Women's March
Albuquerque News
Roe v. Wade slowly being snipped ... Roe v. Wade slowly being snipped away, hanging by a cord and already all but gone in Texas
7
Virus deaths rise as cases, hospitalizations wane
ABQnews Seeker
Of the 123 state fatalities related ... Of the 123 state fatalities related to the virus during a recent four-week period, 97.6% were unvaccinated
8
APS costs top $600K from public records suit
ABQnews Seeker
Judge orders district to pay media ... Judge orders district to pay media outlets
9
Albuquerque buys park in auction by archdiocese
ABQnews Seeker
$60K winning bid saves neighborhood landmark $60K winning bid saves neighborhood landmark
10
Fall in the air as ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two-day event features live music, demonstrations, ... Two-day event features live music, demonstrations, eats and treats, and more