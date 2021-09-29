Arizona finds 3,388 new COVID-19 cases, 39 more deaths

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Arizona is reporting 3,388 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths.

The state dashboard posted the latest numbers Wednesday, but health officials say they are somewhat elevated because a system glitch a day earlier kept some cases from being reported.

Arizona’s total numbers since the pandemic started now stand at 1,090,839 cases and 19,959 fatalities.

Hospitalizations due to the virus dipped slightly Tuesday to 1,767.

Meanwhile, the number of people in Arizona who have received at least one vaccine dose is more than 4.1 million — or 58.1% of the eligible population. Almost 3.7 million have been fully vaccinated.


