NLRB lawyer: College football players are employees

By Jimmy Golen / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board’s top lawyer said in a memo Wednesday that would allow players at private universities to unionize and otherwise negotiate over their working conditions.

NLRB General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo also threatened action against schools, conferences and the NCAA if they continue to use the term “student-athlete,” saying that it was created to obscure the employment relationship with college athletes and discourage them from pursuing their rights.

“The freedom to engage in far-reaching and lucrative business enterprises makes players at academic institutions much more similar to professional athletes who are employed by a team to play a sport, while simultaneously pursuing business ventures to capitalize on their fame and increase their income,” the memo said.

Neither the NCAA nor representatives for the five largest athletic conferences immediately responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The nine-page NLRB memo revisited a case involving Northwestern football players who were thwarted from forming a union when the board in 2015 said that taking their side “would not promote stability in labor relations.”

Abruzzo’s memo noted that much has changed since the then, including a unanimous Supreme Court decision this year that lifted restrictions on some forms of compensation for college athletes.

Abruzzo also noted that players across the country had engaged in collective action following the killing of George Floyd — actions that “directly concerns terms and conditions of employment, and is protected concerted activity.”

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Some fear boosters will hurt drive to reach the ...
Nation
The spread of COVID-19 vaccination requirements ... The spread of COVID-19 vaccination requirements across the U.S. hasn't had the desired effect so far, with the number of Americans getting their first ...
2
Stocks rise modestly on Wall Street a day after ...
Nation
Stocks rose modestly on Wall Street ... Stocks rose modestly on Wall Street Wednesday as the market regains its footing following a sharp drop a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose ...
3
NLRB: College football players are employees, can unionize
Nation
College football players and some other ... College football players and some other athletes in revenue-producing sports are employees of their schools, the National Labor Relations Board said in a memo ...
4
US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by ...
Nation
The Biden administration said Wednesday it ... The Biden administration said Wednesday it will draft rules to govern the killing of wild birds by industry and resume enforcement actions against companies ...
5
From paints to plastics, a chemical shortage ignites prices
Nation
In an economy upended by the ... In an economy upended by the coronavirus, shortages and price spikes have hit everything from lumber to computer chips. Not even toilet paper escaped. ...
6
US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct
Nation
Death's come knocking a last time ... Death's come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government on Wednesday ...
7
AP-NORC poll: Virus fears linger for vaccinated older adults
Nation
Bronwyn Russell wears a mask anytime ... Bronwyn Russell wears a mask anytime she leaves her Illinois home, though she wouldn't dream of going out to eat or to hear a ...
8
Conservative Koch network disavows critical race theory bans
Nation
As conservative political groups mobilize to ... As conservative political groups mobilize to ban in schools what they call critical race theory, one prominent backer of Republican causes and candidates is ...
9
Biden caught between allies and critics on border policy
Nation
President Joe Biden is caught between ... President Joe Biden is caught between a hard place and an even harder one when it comes to immigration. Biden embraced major progressive policy ...