A dirty business: RR firm cleans trash bins

By Matt Hollinshead / Rio Rancho Observer

R King Eco-Bin Cleaning owner Robert Marquez demonstrates the trash bin cleaning process. R King Eco-Bin Cleaning is a curbside service for customers in Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Corrales and Placitas. (Matt Hollinshead/Rio Rancho Observer)

Robert Marquez wants to ensure residents don’t have to worry about giving their dirty trash bins a nice scrub all on their own.

That’s why the Rio Rancho native launched R King Eco-Bin Cleaning in mid-March.

“Trash bins are a breeding ground for germs and bacteria,” Marquez said. “You can get sick by even being around a dirty trash bin. You track it into your home; you track it into your car; if you have little kids that put their hands on knobs, put their hands in their mouth.”

R King Eco-Bin Cleaning is a curbside service for customers in Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Corrales and Placitas. Marquez will go to customers’ homes and clean their trash bins right there.

With machinery attached to the back of his pickup truck, he uses 220-degree water to clean out the inside of the bins.

Lifting trash bins up and upside down, they’re positioned directly above high-pressure spray cannons. That way, the boiling water reaches all the way inside the bins and removes residue from all corners. After the bin’s disinfected, a scented deodorizing agent is applied.

Aside from a customer no longer having to touch their trash bin themselves or having to repeatedly use gloves, Marquez said R King Eco-Bin Cleaning is geared toward situations where a trash bag tears and some of that nastiness seeps out of the bag and remains at the bottom of the bin.

“A lot of people need this service. Who likes cleaning a dirty trash bin? All the water gets splashed on them,” he said. “And where do they pour the water? They pour it in their street; they pour it in their yard.”

Marquez also said he collects that lingering wastewater so it doesn’t get left behind on the street or get into storm drains.

From there, he said it goes to a wastewater facility or an RV park, where it can be properly disposed of.

Customers can sign up for monthly, quarterly and one-time cleaning sessions. For more information, visit rkingcleaning.com.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
A dirty business: RR firm cleans trash bins
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Marquez wants to ensure residents ... Robert Marquez wants to ensure residents don't have to worry about giving their dirty trash bi ...
2
Cowboys for Trump founder survives county recall campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin ... Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has prevailed against efforts to recall him from office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico. Recall ...
3
APD investigating fatal shooting in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
One man is dead and another ... One man is dead and another is in custody following an overnight shooting in Northeast Albuquerque. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque ...
4
APS costs top $600K from public records suit
ABQnews Seeker
Judge orders district to pay media ... Judge orders district to pay media outlets
5
Fall in the air as ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two-day event features live music, demonstrations, ... Two-day event features live music, demonstrations, eats and treats, and more
6
Unfinished projects to get millions in federal aid
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County earmarks pandemic funds for ... Bernalillo County earmarks pandemic funds for use in needy areas
7
Mayoral challengers blast Keller’s performance
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor stressed he is best suited ... Mayor stressed he is best suited to move the city forward
8
Albuquerque buys park in auction by archdiocese
ABQnews Seeker
$60K winning bid saves neighborhood landmark $60K winning bid saves neighborhood landmark
9
Virus deaths rise as cases, hospitalizations wane
ABQnews Seeker
Of the 123 state fatalities related ... Of the 123 state fatalities related to the virus during a recent four-week period, 97.6% were unvaccinated