A dirty business: RR firm cleans trash bins

Robert Marquez wants to ensure residents don’t have to worry about giving their dirty trash bins a nice scrub all on their own.

That’s why the Rio Rancho native launched R King Eco-Bin Cleaning in mid-March.

“Trash bins are a breeding ground for germs and bacteria,” Marquez said. “You can get sick by even being around a dirty trash bin. You track it into your home; you track it into your car; if you have little kids that put their hands on knobs, put their hands in their mouth.”

R King Eco-Bin Cleaning is a curbside service for customers in Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Corrales and Placitas. Marquez will go to customers’ homes and clean their trash bins right there.

With machinery attached to the back of his pickup truck, he uses 220-degree water to clean out the inside of the bins.

Lifting trash bins up and upside down, they’re positioned directly above high-pressure spray cannons. That way, the boiling water reaches all the way inside the bins and removes residue from all corners. After the bin’s disinfected, a scented deodorizing agent is applied.

Aside from a customer no longer having to touch their trash bin themselves or having to repeatedly use gloves, Marquez said R King Eco-Bin Cleaning is geared toward situations where a trash bag tears and some of that nastiness seeps out of the bag and remains at the bottom of the bin.

“A lot of people need this service. Who likes cleaning a dirty trash bin? All the water gets splashed on them,” he said. “And where do they pour the water? They pour it in their street; they pour it in their yard.”

Marquez also said he collects that lingering wastewater so it doesn’t get left behind on the street or get into storm drains.

From there, he said it goes to a wastewater facility or an RV park, where it can be properly disposed of.

Customers can sign up for monthly, quarterly and one-time cleaning sessions. For more information, visit rkingcleaning.com.