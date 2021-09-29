Q&A APS Board District 3 Jinx Baskerville

Name: Jinx Baskerville

Political party: Democratic

Age: 60

Education: Master of Educational Leadership, University of New Mexico, 2005; Bachelor of Education, UNM, 1993.

Occupation: I have been retired since July 2020.

Family: Married to Tony Watkins, children, Wave and Satchel, stepchildren, Amos and Ruby

Relevant experience: 25 years in APS as a principal, assistant principal and special education teacher

Campaign website: jinxforapsboard.com, facebook.com/jinxforaps

What’s the biggest issue APS faces? How would you address it?

Inequities which are closely connected to a lack of authentic community engagement. I will go into the community, listen to my constituents, and bring their ideas and concerns to decision-making. I will make all my decisions through an equity and student-centered lens, including being transparent about decision making around budgets.

In your opinion, what is the primary role of a school board member?

To create policies, set the budget, and hire and fire the superintendent.

How would you evaluate the current school board’s performance?

I agree with how the board ruled on requiring masks inside school buildings. There has not been enough outreach from the board into the community. The board can do better around the hiring process for a superintendent. The policies APS creates need to be more accessible to community members.

What experience do you have overseeing a budget?

As a principal, I oversaw the budget at New Futures School (operational, Title I, Title X, Title XX, CSI grant) for 12 years.

Would you support a vaccine mandate for APS students who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? Why or why not?

I would follow the lead of public health experts in making decisions about COVID-19. If numbers escalate and the recommendation is a vaccine mandate, I would support that.

What’s your position on mask mandates at schools?

I support the current APS policy of mask requirements indoors and mask not required outside.

Under what circumstances, if any, would you support a return to remote learning?

If COVID-19 rates escalated and the public health experts recommended a return to remote learning, I would support that.

Do you think superintendent applications should be public?

Yes.

How would you evaluate APS as a whole?

We can do better! There is a lack of authentic community voice in our schools and in the district. There is a shortage of teachers and other staff, and morale is low. Negative gatekeeping perpetuates inequities. Despite these shortcomings, there are a lot of positive things happening in our schools.

What’s your stance on charter schools?

Students should be able to choose a school that fits them. APS can’t fulfill every student’s needs. If we lose students to charters, we need to look at what APS might not be offering that prompts students to enroll in charter schools. APS and charters should collaborate.

APS has been sued numerous times for failing to release public records. What, if anything, would you do to ensure that the school district is adhering to state transparency laws, such as the Inspection of Public Records Act?

Too many decisions in APS are made with a public relations agenda rather than through an equity lens. This back-fires when APS is not transparent because it decreases community trust. As a board member I would do all I can to support and enforce the Inspection of Public Records Act.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, or any misdemeanor or felony?

No.