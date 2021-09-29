Q&A APS Board District 3 Ali Ennenga

Name: Ali Ennenga

Political party: Republican

Age: 57

Education: Master’s in education, University of Phoenix, 2009; B.S. in criminal justice administration, University of Phoenix, 2007

Occupation: Notary signing agent, self-employed, 1.5 years

Family: Married to Karl Ennenga

Relevant experience: Educator 7 years, paralegal 18 years, business owner 5 years

Campaign website: ali4kids.com

What’s the biggest issue APS faces? How would you address it?

The current issue is the year that was lost due to the lockdown. We need to go back to the basics of reading, writing, and mathematics to get our students back up to speed. We need to make sure they are moving in a positive direction.

In your opinion, what is the primary role of a school board member?

First and foremost, board members should be the eyes, ears and voice of the student. Education and serving the public should be the only items on any school board member’s agenda. School board members should be accountable for the performance of the schools in their Districts.

How would you evaluate the current school board’s performance?

The current board has had a tough year. However, the performance of this board has been on the decline for that last several years. We have lost students due to the bad decisions of this board. On a scale of 1-10, the Board gets a 6.

What experience do you have overseeing a budget?

I am a small business owner and work within a discretionary budget daily. It may not be as much as the APS budget, but the same principles apply – make sure to spend (taxpayer’s) money wisely and with discretion.

Would you support a vaccine mandate for APS students who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? Why or why not?

No, I do not support it. Research has shown that children have a nearly 100% survival rate should they become infected with COVID. Devastating effects of the vaccine have been reported for children taking it. I will never put our children at risk, however it should be a personal choice.

What’s your position on mask mandates at schools?

Mandates are not laws. Children and adults alike should have the choice to wear a mask or not. No child should be separated, segregated, bullied or berated for not wearing masks on campus or in the classroom.

Under what circumstances, if any, would you support a return to remote learning?

My impression of remote learning for most students is that it was ineffective and counterproductive. Our children lost a year that cannot be regained. We need to move forward with in-school learning. Our children are not at risk for COVID, but ARE at risk for isolation, suicide and mental anguish.

Do you think superintendent applications should be public?

Yes. We need transparency.

How would you evaluate APS as a whole?

APS is too large to be effective. The budgeting, finances and achievement of goals and objectives suffer as a result.

What’s your stance on charter schools?

Good charter schools provide competition for public schools. They give parents a choice. Students have an opportunity to be involved in their own education.

APS has been sued numerous times for failing to release public records. What, if anything, would you do to ensure that the school district is adhering to state transparency laws, such as the Inspection of Public Records Act?

As a school board member, it is our duty to ensure legal and ethical integrity, maintain accountability and assure effective management of resources. We need transparency and clarity of whatever it is the individuals request through IPRAs. Custodians who do not do so should be held accountable.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

Yes. I had a tax lien back in the early 2000s due to a miscommunication between my ex-husband and me. It was promptly paid and released.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

Yes. I had a personal bankruptcy in the early 90s. Same ex-husband.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, or any misdemeanor or felony?

No. I do not drink alcohol or do drugs.