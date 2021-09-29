Q&A APS Board District 3 Lucas Gauthier

Name: Lucas Gauthier

Political party: Libertarian

Age: 43

Education: High school diploma, some college

Occupation: Chief financial officer, State of New Mexico

Family: 2 children, 13 and 9

Relevant experience: 12 years in state government as a CFO, district office manager providing leadership to 70 employees, procurement officer, strengths including developing budgets, conducting audits, legislative appropriation request, 2 years experience as a deputy city clerk

Campaign website: email: lucasg1956@gmail.com

What’s the biggest issue APS faces? How would you address it?

As a community, we are doing a disservice to our children by not providing them with adequate education in order to be successful leading up to and after high school. Faculty engagement, community support, student perspective/new approaches.

In your opinion, what is the primary role of a school board member?

The primary role of a school board member is to work together as a team, with the superintendent, to develop and administer policy to conduct school district operations.

How would you evaluate the current school board’s performance?

The current board, in order to improve, would have needed more experience with budgeting and procurement. It is essential that budgeting and procurement are strengths of the incoming board members.

What experience do you have overseeing a budget?

I bring over 12 years experience as a CFO for the state; I have done every aspect of budget development, financial audits, accounts receivables and accounts payables.

Would you support a vaccine mandate for APS students who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine? Why or why not?

I believe parents are best suited to address the medical needs of their children; I would not support a vaccine mandate.

What’s your position on mask mandates at schools?

Under the current “emergency” I support compliance with masking indoors. I would support and encourage frequent outdoor learning activities to reduce the amount of time children would be required to wear masks. I do not support kids wearing masks all the time.

Under what circumstances, if any, would you support a return to remote learning?

Under no circumstances do I support a return to remote learning. Recent data has shown that children have lost valuable hours of productivity while performing school remotely. If a student becomes ill, he or she should be sent home with educational materials, equitable to what was missed.

Do you think superintendent applications should be public?

Yes. Absolutely, it should be public.

How would you evaluate APS as a whole?

We have bright kids, passionate educators, and a potential to create meaningful change.

What’s your stance on charter schools?

Charter schools offer unique opportunities for students who have different learning needs.

APS has been sued numerous times for failing to release public records. What, if anything, would you do to ensure that the school district is adhering to state transparency laws, such as the Inspection of Public Records Act?

As a board, policies should be developed to hold the superintendent accountable to transparency laws, such as the Inspection of Public Records Act.

Personal background

1. Have you or your business, if you are a business owner, ever been the subject of any state or federal tax liens?

No.

2. Have you ever been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy proceeding?

No.

3. Have you ever been arrested for, charged with, or convicted of drunken driving, or any misdemeanor or felony?

DWI conviction, 2017.