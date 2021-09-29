Car dealership group with ABQ locations sold for $3.2B

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

One of the local Larry H. Miller dealerships (COURTESY IMAGE)

One of Albuquerque’s largest automotive dealerships, Larry H. Miller Dealerships, was sold Wednesday as part of a $3.2 billion transaction, including about $740 million in real estate, to Atlanta-based Asbury Auto Group, according to a news release issued today, Wednesday.

Based out of Utah, Larry H. Miller has been aggressive in Albuquerque with seven dealerships in the metro area among the 54 total dealerships the auto group owned.

It recently expanded its holdings in Albuquerque with the 2020 purchase of Casa Chevrolet and Casa Chrysler Jeep.

The company has 581 employees in New Mexico. Its local brands included Toyota, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler and Genesis.

According to company spokeswoman, Amanda Covington, “We’re unable to give any interviews (Wednesday).”

Publicly traded Asbury is a Fortune 500 company that came into the deal with 91 dealerships, but a relatively small footprint in the west. It had already made inroads into Colorado, but now is adding dealerships for the first time in Arizona, Utah, Idaho, California and Washington in addition to New Mexico.

“Larry H. Miller Dealerships is one of the most respected automotive dealer groups in the United States with a strong culture and stewardship mentality,” David Hult, Asbury’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said in a prepared release. “This acquisition is a unique opportunity to rapidly expand Asbury’s presence into these desirable, high-growth Western markets with strong accretion from day-one, with this impressive group and its rich history.”

Originally founded in 1979 by Larry and Gail Miller, the dealership grew at a rapid pace.

“We have been honored to cultivate a strong, values-based culture and customer-first business model within the automotive industry for more than four decades,” owner Gail Miller said in a prepared release. “We feel a great sense of stewardship to our incredible associates and their families, to our loyal customers and partners, and to the communities where we operate. As always, we believe that being in business is a means to doing good and this transaction will elevate our ability to continue to enrich lives through our philanthropic efforts as well as reinvest in new ventures.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
A dirty business: RR firm cleans trash bins
ABQnews Seeker
Robert Marquez wants to ensure residents ... Robert Marquez wants to ensure residents don't have to worry about giving their dirty trash bi ...
2
Car dealership group with ABQ locations sold for $3.2B
ABQnews Seeker
One of Albuquerque's largest automotive dealership, ... One of Albuquerque's largest automotive dealership, Larry H. Miller Dealerships, was sold Wedn ...
3
Cowboys for Trump founder survives county recall campaign
ABQnews Seeker
Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin ... Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin has prevailed against efforts to recall him from office as a county commissioner in southern New Mexico. Recall ...
4
APD investigating fatal shooting in NE Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
One man is dead and another ... One man is dead and another is in custody following an overnight shooting in Northeast Albuquerque. Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque ...
5
APS costs top $600K from public records suit
ABQnews Seeker
Judge orders district to pay media ... Judge orders district to pay media outlets
6
Fall in the air as ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden ...
ABQnews Seeker
Two-day event features live music, demonstrations, ... Two-day event features live music, demonstrations, eats and treats, and more
7
Unfinished projects to get millions in federal aid
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County earmarks pandemic funds for ... Bernalillo County earmarks pandemic funds for use in needy areas
8
Mayoral challengers blast Keller’s performance
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor stressed he is best suited ... Mayor stressed he is best suited to move the city forward
9
Albuquerque buys park in auction by archdiocese
ABQnews Seeker
$60K winning bid saves neighborhood landmark $60K winning bid saves neighborhood landmark